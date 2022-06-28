Petraglia wants Athletico’s organizer not to travel to away games and defends single fans across the country | athletico-pr

Athletico president Mario Celso Petraglia wants the club’s organized fans to no longer travel to the team’s games away from home. During the press conference for the presentation of midfielder Fernandinho, the manager promised to allow the entry of props in matches at the Arena da Baixada – which was banned again two weeks ago.

– We have a proposal that we will make for the Fanatics fans. They have to think it’s going to become the single crowd. They will no longer be able to travel to any state. The great difficulty is not the crowd here in Curitiba. It’s the visiting fans that come and when they are visitors. (…) We are going to propose that we release everything here, they stay at home with drums and their banners, skulls, all props, on the condition that they don’t go on excursions outside Curitiba anymore – Petraglia said.

In addition, the president defended the single crowd throughout the country and not just in classics, as in this year’s Atletibas. During the press conference, Petraglia even mentioned that the Federal Public Ministry is moving to have visiting fans banned throughout Brazil. in contact with the gethe MPF said it was unaware of the case.

– We fight a lot because the concern is with violence on the field or outside it, in the vicinity. We had very serious cases, that case in Joinville, we had 20 games punished. We recently had Atletiba… We fought for the single crowd. No more conditions. It is an absurd cost in society, an absurd cost in clubs – he highlighted.

Regarding the ban on fans materials at the Arena da Baixada, the measure was taken for both Athletico fans and visitors. According to the club, in a note issued two weeks ago, the measure was taken “as a result of the recent and very serious episodes of violence practiced by members of organized supporters”.

This Monday, Mario Celso Petraglia reinforced the club’s thinking and recalled the episode in which Athletico and Juventude fans got involved in a fight outside the Alfredo Jaconi stadium, in Caxias do Sul, before the match between the two teams in Brazilian championship. One person was seriously injured at the time.

– We are going to propose, to the board, that if they promise not to travel anymore, not to make these crazy excursions, because abroad, in front of all Brazil, goes the image of Athletico. The Athletico fan almost died in Caxias, the Athletico fan who depredated this or that… Our image is really tarnished – reinforced Petraglia.

The president of Athletico also indicated that there is a possibility that the 2023 Campeonato Paranaense will be with a single crowd.

– Atletiba and the Campeonato Paranaense, we are talking and will be a single crowd next year. There is a conversation with the advanced Paraná Federation in this regard. There is nothing approved, nothing enshrined. And I think there will be a single crowd very quickly for all of Brazil.

Athletico face Libertad this Tuesday, at 21:30, at Arena da Baixada, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores. In the Brazilian, the next commitment is against Palmeiras, on Saturday