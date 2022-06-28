Petrobras (PETR4) restarts the process of selling three refineries

Yadunandan Singh

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) announced the restart, this Monday (27), of the sale processes of three refineries. The package includes the Abreu e Lima Refinery (RNEST), in Pernambuco, the Presidente Getúlio Vargas Refinery (REPAR), in Paraná, and the Alberto Pasqualini Refinery (REFAP), in Rio Grande do Sul, as well as the integrated logistics assets.

The documents with the main information about the assets and the eligibility criteria for the selection of participants are available on the Petrobras website, under the Results and Announcements link.

The subsequent stages of the sale processes of these three refineries will be informed in due course to the market.

Petrobras’ refining divestment plan represents approximately 50% of the national refining capacity, totaling 1.1 million barrels per day of processed oil, and considers the full sale of the following assets: Abreu e Lima Refinery (RNEST), Shale Industrialization Unit (SIX), Landulpho Alves Refinery (RLAM), Gabriel Passos Refinery (REGAP), Presidente Getúlio Vargas Refinery (REPAR), Alberto Pasqualini Refinery (REFAP), Isaac Sabbá Refinery (REMAN) and Lubricants and Petroleum Derivatives do Nordeste (LUBNOR), as well as the logistics assets integrated to these refineries.

The operations are in line with Resolution No. 9/2019 of the National Energy Policy Council, which established guidelines for the promotion of free competition in the refining activity in the country, and are part of the commitment signed by Petrobras to open the refining sector in the country. Brazil.

