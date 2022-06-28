Petrobras (PETR4) resumes plans for the sale of the last three refineries in the divestment plan; see who can participate in the process

The change of command Petrobras (PETR4), which has been featured on the news in recent days, received another important green light this Monday (27). But, even in the midst of the new dance of chairs, the state-owned company did not interrupt its divestment policy and resumed the process of selling three assets in its portfolio.

The Abreu e Lima (RNEST) refineries in Pernambuco, Presidente Getúlio Vargas (REPAR) in Paraná and Alberto Pasqualini (REFAP) in Rio Grande do Sul are part of the oil company’s refining divestment plan.

The state-owned company’s goal is to negotiate eight assets – including the logistical structures integrated to them – that represent 50% of the national refining capacity, with daily processing 1.1 million barrels of oil.

The sale of one of them, the Landulpho Alves Refinery (RLAM), was concluded in November last year. In addition, Petrobras has already signed the contract for three other assets and is in the binding phase of the negotiation of the Gabriel Passos Refinery (REGAP).

“The operations are part of the commitment signed by Petrobras with Cade in June 2019 for the opening of the refining sector in Brazil”, highlights the company in a note.

The last three refineries on the Petrobras shelf (PETR4)

Therefore, today’s news marks the resumption of negotiations for the last three refineries remaining in the plan. Petrobras (PETR4) will sell 100% of its interest in all assets.

The RNEST, REPAR and REFAP packages include a refinery, two storage terminals and a set of short and long pipelines that interconnect the plants to the terminals.

The connection system also provides direct access to the oil supply chain and the Brazilian consumer market for oil products from the three states.

Criteria for participation

For companies interested in the business, the teaser released by Petrobras brings, in addition to information about each of the refineries, the criteria that must be met by buyers.

Participation in the process can only occur if the company meets at least one of the following requirements:

if it is a company in the oil and gas sector, register gross revenue in excess of US$3 billion in 2021 and own and operate production, refining, transportation, logistics, retail, marketing or distribution of oil and/or its derivatives.

or, if you are a financial player, have assets under management in excess of US$ 1 billion.

In addition, interested parties will also be vetoed if they are included in the restrictive lists of the Office of Foreign Assets Control, Registry of Disreputable and Suspended Companies, National Registry of Punished Companies and Companies prohibited from transacting with Petrobras.