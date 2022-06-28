Petrobras restarts processes for the sale of three refineries | Economy

Petrobras announced this Monday (27) that it will restart the sale processes of the Abreu e Lima (Rnest) refineries, in Pernambuco, Presidente Getúlio Vargas (Repar), in Paraná, and Alberto Pasqualini (Refap), in Rio Grande do Sul. South.
Abreu e Lima Refinery is located in the Suape complex, on the southern coast of Pernambuco — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
- Petrobras Board elects Caio Mário Paes de Andrade as new president
- Fuel prices in Brazil: why they went up and what can be done; see questions and answers
The announcement of the sale of the refineries takes place on the same day that Petrobras’ Board of Directors elected Caio Paes de Andrade as the company’s new president.
According to the company, teasers with information about the assets are available for consultation on its website.
In addition to the sale of the three refineries, Petrobras’ refining divestment plan includes the Shale Industrialization Unit (SIX), Landulpho Alves Refinery (RLAM), Gabriel Passos Refinery (Regap), Isaac Sabbá Refinery (Reman) and Lubricants and Derivatives of Petroleo do Nordeste (Lubnor).
According to the company, this divestment plan represents approximately 50% of the national refining capacity, totaling 1.1 million barrels per day of processed oil, considering the full sale of eight refineries.
In the past, there was no interest in the three refineries that were put up for sale again. In August, for example, the company ended the process of selling the Abreu e Lima refinery.
- Anapetro joins the CVM against the choice of Caio Paes de Andrade for the presidency of Petrobras
Petrobras Board of Directors approves the name of Caio Paes de Andrade
Who is the new president
Paes de Andrade replaced José Mauro Coelho in charge of the company. Mauro Coelho resigned on June 20 after being pressured by the Jair Bolsonaro government over high fuel prices.
The choice, however, came up against the legal procedures defined for the replacement. The National Association of Petroleum Workers Minority Shareholders of Petrobras (Anapetro) says that Paes de Andrade “has no notorious knowledge in the area, in addition to having a degree in social communication, with no experience in the oil and energy sector”.
Paes de Andrade was Secretary of Debureaucratization at the Ministry of Economy. He has a degree in social communication from Universidade Paulista, a postgraduate degree in administration and management from Harvard University and a master’s degree in business administration from Duke University, in the United States.
Andrade has also been president-director of the Federal Data Processing Service (Serpro), a public information technology company responsible, for example, for sorting emergency aid records.