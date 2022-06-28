Phobia — St. Dinfna Hotel: is it worth it?

Phobia — St. Dinfna Hotel appeared on the Internet and soon made a great first impression. The repercussion was so good that the project, which was not originally going to be a game, but rather a portfolio study, became well known and soon evolved.

And now, finally, we can try the game created by the studio Pulsatrix Studios and say that it fulfills its promises: it delivers a good level of horror with a tense atmosphere combined with intelligent puzzles. The whole experience is reminiscent of survival horror classics with punctual jumpscares, item management, story with twists and lots of secrets.

Phobia — St. Dinfna Hotel stands out – with merit – for being a great horror game, with the plus of having a green-yellow touch.

A mix between Outlast and Resident Evil

Players follow the journey of journalist Roberto Lopes who goes to the St. Dinfna, in Santa Catarina, to investigate curious reports of the paranormal. After weeks of little discoveries, Lopes is ready to leave the place until an incident drastically changes the environment around him and he must find a way to escape the macabre place.

Phobia’s inspirations — St. Dinfna Hotel seem evident. The game is a union of Outlast, for the atmosphere of terror present from the beginning to the end of the journey in dark scenarios and with macabre elements, with Resident Evil for its puzzles solved along the journey, the gameplay with weapons and item management.

Pulsatrix’s game knows how to switch between narrow corridors and open scenarios without losing the essence of terror. This is due to the design style where everything looks very real, as if it were a real cursed hotel. In addition, the first-person view helps the player keep an eye on all elements of the scenarios.

The atmosphere of tension is alleviated when the character uses equipment to defend himself. Despite the limited variety of weapons, they are sufficient in quantity. You can use a pistol, shotgun, machine gun or a revolver — all of which can be upgraded. Of course, each weapon has its specific attributes and it is important to save the use of ammunition.

What could be better are the effects of weapons and also the low variety of enemies. The impacts of the shots and the movement are not very natural, in addition to the animations of the arms and eyes of the NPCs. Of course, it doesn’t affect the overall experience.

Puzzle

Phobia — St. Dinfna Hotel also shines with its puzzles. Backtracking — a term that refers to the player returning to a previously known point, but now with new items to advance the story — is one of the mainstays of the game. It is common to return to the game’s initial lobbies, as the hero has discovered a password in another room or obtained crucial information to open hidden locations. We’ve seen a lot of that in Resident Evil, for example.

The content is vast and this is reflected in the duration of the campaign. It is possible to conclude the plot in up to 10 hours, but without worrying about solving all the mysteries and finding all the documents. If the player commits to doing 100%, the time can be easily increased.

Challenge for platinum hunters, who need to deal with trophies like “Win the game without taking any damage”.

Another highlight is how the game explores the secrets in a different way. Narrative-related puzzles are solved with a lot of observation and searching for items. As for secondary themes, players will have to “think outside the box”.

By the way, the player is always rewarded when exploring scenarios. Although the fear of encountering monsters is present at all times, it is very good to find ammunition or special objects thanks to the courage to search the darkest corners of the hotel.

guaranteed immersion

While this is Pulsatrix Studios’ first title, Phobia — St. Dinfna Hotel already has features of larger studios. The narrative makes the player look for clues scattered around the scenario in order to put together the pieces of the story and, after good hours invested, it is possible to notice inspirations coming from Dark and Stranger Things (Netflix series), Alone in the Dark and Silent Hill.

Throughout the experience, the elements scattered throughout the hotel arouse curiosity, and the puzzles make the brains spin to understand the logic behind the secret. Gameplay is even better when playing with a headset that plays the role of sound design well with rain, distant footsteps, creaking doors and unexpected noises.

Phobia – St. Dinfna Hotel: is it worth it?

Phobia — St. Dinfna Hotel is a survival horror from a manual: the player will find an intriguing and mysterious story, an atmosphere of constant tension, the need for management and many clever puzzles. With a large amount of content, the title offers an experience with many hours — New Game+ already included.

And of course, as with any game, it has some limitations. The visuals of some elements could be better. But the gameplay and plot are good enough to engage the player and make him interested in solving the puzzles and understanding the whole narrative.