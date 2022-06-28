Pix Saque is already released for C6 Bank customers

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

C6 Bank customers can now make 100% free Pix Saque and Pix Troco transactions across the country. The new functionality allows operations like these to be carried out in commercial establishments and lottery houses, not just at ATMs, making life easier for users.

“Pix Saque and Pix Troco bring more convenience to the customer, who does not need to be near an ATM to withdraw money”, says Maxnaun Gutierrez, head of products, individuals and CRM at C6 Bank. “Bringing convenience to the customer who needs banking services is one of C6 Bank’s missions.”

At C6 Bank, transactions with Pix Saque and Pix Troco are 100% free of fees, regardless of the amount of withdrawals or change made.

How it works

To make operations with Pix Saque and Pix Troco, the customer has to read the QR Code of the commercial establishment where the transaction will be carried out. Just open the Loot and Exchange option, which is in the Pix area of ​​the C6 Bank app, and enable the QR Code reader.

At Pix Saque, the transfer amount corresponds to the amount that the customer will withdraw. Pix change is the difference between the value of the purchase he made at the establishment and the amount he will take home.

According to data from the Central Bank, there are about 15,000 commercial establishments in the country authorized to carry out Pix Saque and Pix Troco operations.

maximum limits

The maximum limit for transactions with Pix Saque and Pix Troco is BRL 500 during the day (from 6 am to 7:59 pm), and BRL 100 at night (from 8 pm to 5:59 am). C6 Bank customers can adjust this limit downwards directly through the app.

“Our recommendation is that people always adjust their limits to the lowest possible amount, respecting their spending profile,” says Gutierrez.

Adjusting the maximum limits for transactions via Pix can also be done directly through the bank’s application. At C6 Bank, when someone asks to change this limit, the new value only takes effect after 24 hours – or on the next business day, in the case of Fridays or the eve of holidays.

The C6 Bank/Ipec Survey shows that 47% of Brazilians have not yet adjusted their Pix transaction limits. Another 36% have already set new values ​​for their transfers with Pix, 6% have made this adjustment for only one of the banks they use and 12% responded that they do not remember.

The survey heard 2,000 Brazilians from the ABC classes with internet access between May 20th and 27th. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

