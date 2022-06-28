Plane, bus and rush: Flamengo assembles logistics for game in Ibagué, Colombia – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

City is about 200km from Bogotá

The expression “the game started before the ball even rolled” fits like a glove when it comes to the headache that Brazilian clubs have to arrive in Ibagué, Colombia. This is Flamengo’s turn. The logistics for the first leg, against Tolima (COL), for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, began shortly after the draw at the CONMEBOL headquarters, about a month ago.

The city of Ibagué is 200km from the Colombian capital, Bogotá. This route can be done by air, since Ibagué has the Perales airport, or by land. Flamengo opted for the second option. All this because the airport is usually closed for takeoffs and landings quite frequently, since it does not have all the infrastructure of an international airport and, therefore, the weather conditions greatly interfere with the plans of those who intend to arrive at Ibagué by plane.

The route to be taken by bus to the city where the match will be played is also not the best. The road is winding and, for this reason, the journey takes approximately four hours and 20 minutes. For the return, Flamengo intends to follow the same logistics.

Flamengo plays next Wednesday (29), against Tolima, in the city of Ibagué, Colombia. The game is valid for the round of 16 of the Libertadores. The ball rolls at 9:30 pm (Brasília time), and Coluna do Fla broadcasts the match on Youtube.