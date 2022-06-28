Plane with singer Felipe Araújo goes twice before landing in São Luís for São João da Thay | São João 2022 in Maranhão

An aircraft carrying country singer Felipe Araújo had to go around twice, on Monday night (27), as it approached Hugo da Cunha Machado International Airport, in São Luís, due to bad weather.

The singer is one of the musical attractions of São João da Thay, a benefit event conceived by the actress and digital influencer, Thaynara OG, which takes place this Tuesday (28), in São Luís. The g1 Maranhão will broadcast and cover in real time from 8 pm onwards.

The flight, which was scheduled to take off in the late afternoon from Pinto Martins International Airport, only managed to land in São Luís at around 8:30 pm. The capital recorded rainy weather during the night of Monday and part of the dawn of this Tuesday (28).

Rush: understand what the maneuver is and under what circumstances it is performed

This is the first time he has participated in the event. Then, the countryman went to a pre-event dinner, held by Maranhão, at a party house on Avenida dos Holhes, in São Luís. Upon arriving at the place, the singer was approached by fans and received the affection of the public.

“Dinner today at São João da Thay is very late too, right? Let’s say yes, I’m late already”, said the singer through a social network.

From ex-BBBs to digital influencers: meet some of the guests of ‘São João da Thay’

2 of 3 After arriving in São Luís, singer Felipe Araújo went to the São João da Thay pre dinner in São Luís. — Photo: Playback/Instagram After arriving in São Luís, singer Felipe Araújo went to the pre-São João da Thay dinner in São Luís. — Photo: Playback/Instagram

The weather forecast for this Tuesday in São Luís is sunny with some clouds, with an 80% chance of quick rains during the day and part of the night. The data are from Clima Tempo.

Temperatures range from 24° to 31°. According to meteorology, winds of up to 14 km per hour can be recorded.

3 of 3 From ex-BBBs to digital influencers: meet some of the guests of ‘São João da Thay’ — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks/Arquivo From ex-BBBs to digital influencers: meet some of the guests of ‘São João da Thay’ — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks/Arquivo

It happens this Tuesday, at Multicenter Sebrae in São Luís, São João da Thay. The benefit June party conceived by the digital influencer and actress from Maranhão, Thaynara OG, will bring together an extensive list of special guests and attractions from Maranhão popular culture.

The event aims to raise donations, through the purchase of tickets, in addition to promoting the culture of Maranhão throughout Brazil. All proceeds from the initiative will be donated to the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), a partner of the influencer from Maranhão, who has been an ambassador since 2020.