POCO X4 GT available and arrives to be king in cost-effectiveness – Tudo em Tecnologia

Arriving on the market as the direct successor to the POCO X3 GT, the POCO X4 GT promises to shake the market and be the new king of value for money. After all, it brings a screen with a high refresh rate, great hardware and a battery that charges super fast. And now, it has a special launch discount coming out at R$ 1521 in 6x.

Speaking of features, the new X4 GT has a 6.6″ FHD+ LCD panel with 144Hz refresh rate support. As a result, it promises excellent fluidity to navigate between apps and games. In addition, the company has added a 5,080 mAh super battery that delivers a charge from 0% to 100% in just 46 minutes.

In terms of hardware, the device works with the new Dimensity 8100, which delivers greater performance than Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888. There is also an excellent cooling system to not heat up the equipment even after several hours of gaming. Other configurations also include triple rear camera (64MP + 8MP + 2MP), front 20MP 5G support.

Main specifications:

Screen: IPS LCD, 6.6 inches, Full HD+ resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate

IPS LCD, 6.6 inches, Full HD+ resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate Processor: MediaTek Dimension 8100 5G

MediaTek Dimension 8100 5G RAM: 8 GB LPDDR5

8 GB LPDDR5 Native Storage: 128 / 256 GB UFS 3.1

128 / 256 GB UFS 3.1 Back camera: 64 MP (main) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (macro)

64 MP (main) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (macro) Frontal camera: 20 MP

20 MP Drums: 5,080 mAh with 67W recharge

5,080 mAh with 67W recharge Connectivity: 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi 6

5G, Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi 6 Others: stereo audio, side mounted digital player.

On sale for a limited time, the POCO X4 GT is a great option for those looking for value for money: