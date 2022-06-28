Porsche 911 owner sentenced to prison for driving at 285 km/h

The Spanish Civil Guard released through social media images of a surveillance helicopter that spotted a Porsche 911 at 285 km/h on a stretch of highway in the municipality of El Espinar, near Madrid – a place where the maximum permitted speed is of just 120 km/h.

According to local media, the driver was also caught in other locations on the road at speeds of around 224 km/h. He was intercepted by a road patrol and warned that in Spain to be 80 km/h over a limit is a crime.

Now, the driver – an Irishman, who used the car with British plates – will face a sentence in the country, which could be imprisonment for six months, a fine or community service.

Check out the video:

A man of Irish nationality has been investigated as the perpetrator of a crime against road safety ??? *??It was intercepted by the Pegasus helicopter from the DGT on the 9th, traveling at 285km/h in a section of the AP-6, TM del Espinar. pic.twitter.com/BvsVe6jQJv — GuardiaCivilSegovia062 (@GCSegovia062) June 14, 2022

