Presented by Aline Aguiar, MG1 will gain more time at Globo Minas; understand

The new mornings at Globo will be full of changes. Starting next Monday (4), when the news debuts, the Meeting – now under the command of Patricia Poeta and Manoel Soares – will air after Bom Dia Brasil. Mais Você will be shown next, and afterwards, the public will follow the news of MG1, which, with all the changes, will gain more air time.

The news was revealed by Amauri Soares, director of TV Globo and affiliates, at the press conference held this Monday (27), with journalists from all over the country, to present the Super Manhãs project.

The Meeting and the Mais Você invete the schedules. The attraction presented by Patricia Poeta and Manoel Soares airs at 9:30 am, after Bom Dia Brasil, as a continuation of journalism and, also, with entertainment.

Ana Maria Braga’s program will start at 10:35 am, followed by the local news. “We expanded local journalism, which will have 15 minutes more,” said Amauri Soares. With this, MG1, presented by Aline Aguiar on Globo Minas, from July 4th, will air at 11:45 am, and no longer at 12 pm.

Amauri said that the changes will happen because the station is attentive to what happens in society. “We have the best result in the mornings in the last five years”, explained the executive, noting that around 40 million people follow Globo’s morning programming daily.

“Society has changed a lot in the last two years, and this has an impact on making TV. We make TV Globo looking at society, in search of a connection with what society is experiencing”, argued Amauri.

*The journalist traveled at the invitation of TV Globo