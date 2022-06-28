Presenters of ‘Encontro’, ‘Mais Você’ and ‘É de Casa’ talk about the new schedule starting in July | TV and Series

The program presenters “Date” , “More you” and “It’s Home” met at an event this Monday (27) to talk about the changes in Globo’s Super Manhãs. Ana Maria Braga, Patrícia Poeta, Manoel Soares, Maria Beltrão, Thiago Oliveira, Talitha Morete and Rita Batista talked to the press about the new schedules and expectations for the programs.

The changes debut on July 4th, when Patrícia Poeta takes over the “Encontro” alongside Manoel Soares. The program starts to be shown earlier, right after “Bom dia Brasil”, at 9:30 am, direct from São Paulo. “Mais Você”, with Ana Maria Braga, follows, from 10:45 am, before the first edition of the local news, which will start at 12:45.

2 of 5 Ana Maria Braga — Photo: Disclosure/Globo/Kelly Fuzaro Ana Maria Braga — Photo: Publicity/Globo/Kelly Fuzaro

During the event, Ana Maria says it is an honor and a great opportunity to take on this new schedule. “The challenge now is knowing how to deal with the new audience, and we have everything to get there”, she says.

She also guarantees that she will not leave her 20-year-old catchphrase “Wake up, girl” aside. “What we do is almost magic, being able to help people with an idea, a proposal on how to take advantage of opportunities in these difficult times”, says the presenter. “The catchphrase is exactly that. It’s not waking up from bed, it’s waking up to life, because sometimes people need a word of encouragement”, she adds.

3 of 5 Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares — Photo: Publicity/Globo/Kelly Fuzaro Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares — Photo: Publicity/Globo/Kelly Fuzaro

Patrícia Poeta, who starts to command the “Encontro”, confessed the cold in the barrida for the news. “It gives us butterflies in our stomachs, as it’s yet another debut, a new project. But it makes us feel alive. The ‘Encontro’ has a very good mix of journalism and entertainment, it gives us the opportunity to be useful and entertain people. people at the same time,” he says.

Manoel Soares, who will be by his side, spoke about the responsibility of the attraction, now, earlier. “We’re going to start people’s day. Our mission is strong, we are committed to making Brazilians’ day more beautiful, happier. We know that people follow us in the hope of receiving relevant information,” he says.

Now with direct transmission from the capital of São Paulo, the attraction also features the duo Michelle Loreto and Valéria Almeida, with the painting “Bem-Estar”, straight from the stage. The audience will also grow, with about 80 people, the largest since the beginning of the pandemic.

4 of 5 Maria Beltrão — Photo: Publicity/Globo/Kelly Fuzaro Maria Beltrão — Photo: Publicity/Globo/Kelly Fuzaro

“É de Casa”, on Saturdays, will have the presence of Maria Beltrão from the 9th of July. She shares command of the attraction with Rita Batista, Talitha Morete and Thiago Oliveira. “I’m feeling the same emotion as when I joined Globo for the first time. I feel rejuvenated, excited. And I want to bring a lot of love, hope and lightness to people’s Saturdays”, commented Maria.

“In all the years as a reporter I learned a lot and acquired maturity and versatility. It is an important step in my career, an honor and I am only grateful for the opportunity”, amended Talitha Morete.

5 of 5 Presenters of ‘É de Casa’ — Photo: Publicity/Globo/Kelly Fuzaro Presenters of ‘É de Casa’ — Photo: Disclosure/Globo/Kelly Fuzaro

Thiago Oliveira, who spent twelve years in Esporte, says that it now feels like starting from scratch. “My mission is to open doors, create hope and, above all, bring joy to Brazilian families. And it is an honor to be able to do this alongside three great women,” said Thiago.