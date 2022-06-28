President of Atlético-MG admits close agreement with Pedrinho; striker is in BH for exams | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG is very close to announcing the hiring of Pedrinho, ex-Corinthians. The information was confirmed by Sérgio Coelho, president of Galo. From what found the ge, the athlete is in Belo Horizonte, underwent examinations and is awaiting the signing of the bond.

– Very large chance (of success). We can’t talk, because we don’t have signed contracts, it’s also necessary to do medical exams. Very big possibility, I have faith that it will work out just fine – said Sérgio, in an interview with Rádio Itatiaia.

The player is in Belo Horizonte and underwent medical evaluation this Tuesday. Pedrinho belongs to Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, a country whose competitions are paralyzed due to the war with Russia.

1 of 3 Shakhtar’s attacking midfielder, Pedrinho negotiates loan with Atlético-MG — Photo: Stanislav Vedmid/DeFodi Images via Getty Images Shakhtar’s attacking midfielder, Pedrinho negotiates loan with Atlético-MG — Photo: Stanislav Vedmid/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Rodrigo Caetano also treated the situation with optimism, despite saying that he still needs to know whether the contract will be on loan or from the suspension of Pedrinho’s contract in Ukraine. According to the ge, it will be loaned until the middle of 2023. FIFA has allowed the contracts of players from Russia and Ukraine to be suspended exactly until this period.

The Atletico football director says that the search for Pedrinho was in an attempt to offer Turco Mohamed more squad options in terms of characteristics. The midfielder, according to Caetano, can play in more than one role.

“A name that we really evaluate very carefully, for the characteristic that is quite different from what we have. We have 1-on-1 players, dribbling ability, but he is not a player who plays on the edge, he also plays from the inside.”

– If we are successful in the negotiation, because it involves a loan or suspension of the contract, I think he will fulfill a different characteristic than what we have. When more options are far away, it makes it easier for the trainer.

In addition to Pedrinho, Atlético-MG has already announced defender Jemerson and striker Alan Kardec. Like Pedrinho, the two will only be able to enter the field after July 18, when the registration window will reopen in Brazilian football.

At the age of 24, Pedrinho has not been on the field since December 2021, due to the stoppage of football in Ukraine with the country’s war with Russia. Due to the conflict, FIFA announced last Tuesday the extension of the right of foreign athletes to suspend their contracts until June 2023.