Proud to be who you are: the struggle for recognition of LGBTQIA+ identities | Diversity

In the month of LGBTQIA+ Pride, the g1 launches the series “Proud to be who you are” , with stories of transgender and non-binary people facing bureaucratic obstacles in Brazil. Bernardo Gonzales, Lígia Lins de Castro and Vincia Prado report the lack of protocol, training and lack of knowledge about how to assist people who have gone through the rectification process.

This, in 2022, four years after the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that every trans person over 18 has the right to request a change of name and gender directly at a notary’s office. Watch the stories in the video above.

The name of the series came from a speech by the lawyer Paulo Roberto Iottimember of the Group of Lawyers for Sexual and Gender Diversity (GADvS).

“Freedom is the right to do what you want as long as you don’t harm others. It’s pride in being who you are because there’s nothing wrong with being who you are.“, argues Paul.

He explains that, after changing the documents, trans people still face “bureaucratic difficulties that were not on trial when the Supreme Court considered the issue”. Read stories below:

The lack of protocols;

Impact on health care failure;

Infeasibility of withdrawing documents;

Violation of rights;

The need to have to prove yourself as a person.

“This decision by the STF was very important. It was the result of a lot of militancy on the part of all groups of trans people. But, at the same time, it is a society that is not prepared to deal with this situation”, says Professor Bernardo Gonzales.

1 of 3 Bernardo Gonzales, teacher — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1 Bernardo Gonzales, teacher — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1

Bernardo is a person transmale. For him, “society is all designed for straight cis people”, that is, there is a lack of diversity in the construction of society. He states that “processes that do not agree with this heteronormativity will face bureaucratic problems”.

Bernardo’s story is another example. After his gender transition, at the time of getting a passport, among the documents he would need to present, there was a certificate of reservist listed. However, the professor was already older, and the only solution found by the military junta was for him to pay a fine to regularize the situation. The problem, he comments, was not having to pay the R$5. The point is that “this thing of not having a protocol is for absolutely everything”.

Another example cited by Bernardo is the lack of understanding that a transmale person needs gynecological care that is welcoming and caring.

“Recently, I went for an executive checkup associated with the company I’m in. I booked the exams, but they didn’t ask me if I was a cis or trans person. When I get the exam preparation email, it’s there: peniscopy* and all others associated with a cis person, a cis man,” he says.

During the medical treatment, which he describes as “one of the worst” he has ever had, Bernardo was subjected, without explanation of what was happening, to a colposcopy*. “I had that feeling of having been extremely invaded.”

“These systems violate us in so many ways that our almost natural tendency is not to do this type of exam and not worry about our health because there will be no professional who meets our demands, and who treats us with the dignity that people deserve it”, he says.

* Peniscopy: Examination performed on the male reproductive organ that can identify lesions or changes not perceptible to the naked eye.

Examination performed on the male reproductive organ that can identify lesions or changes not perceptible to the naked eye. *Colposcopy: Examination done on the female reproductive organ that can identify injuries or diseases.

For him, respect for trans people goes beyond pronouns. “It is necessary to rethink protocols and paths of care and treatment for trans people. Respect our dignity and understand that we have the right to be who we are, simply“.

‘Dead name’ and marginalization of trans people

Student and content producer Vincia Prado is a non-binary transvestite. Before correcting her documents, she chose to use the ‘social name’ (today, her civil name). It turns out that she believed that it was enough to rectify that she would have no more problems in life. “Lies! We will always have problems”, she ponders.

And keeps going. “I even left the health unit without taking a vaccine once because the nurse refused to put my social name on my card”.

2 of 3 Vincia Prado, student and content producer — Photo: Miguel Folco/ g1 Vincia Prado, student and content producer — Photo: Miguel Folco/ g1

There are many reports of trans people who have had some kind of embarrassment in health care. From those who are attending not being (or feeling) able to deal with the group or from non-updated systems that leave the old register on record — what Vincia calls a “dead name”.

“Anywhere, I go to the bakery or an institution, we need to confirm the identity. In other places, your dead name is in the system, you have to request the update and that embarrassment remains”, he reports.

Since the transition began, Vincia understood that she was “vulnerable”.

“It’s very strong, right? You wake up every day and understand that you are a trans person, that you are a transvestite, that you live in Brazil, reaffirm that my body is political and that I am alive”, she reflects.

For Vincia there is no choice but to prove every day who she is. And fighting a system that marginalizes trans people in different areas.

About the job market, Vincia says that “prostitution knocks a lot” on her door. And she is shocked to report that “it seems that it is the only possibility of work for a trans person, and especially for a transvestite”.

And she’s not exaggerating. Data from the National Association of Transvestites and Transsexuals (ANTRA) indicate that 90% of the trans and transvestite population have prostitution as a source of income and alternative for survival.

The student believes that there is a lot of talk about inclusion and diversity in selection processes. However, once trans people enter the job market, there are no spaces to include, insert and welcome them.

“It’s no use wanting and taking initiative and not knowing how you’re going to include these people within the places. So I think you need two jobs, both that of inclusion and that of socialization”, he points out.

A survey by the Faculty of Medicine of Botucatu published in the Unesp journal in 2021 estimated that 2% of the adult population identifies as transgender or non-binary. This survey is unprecedented in Latin America.

Non-binary as a political act

“Why do we still have to categorize people by gender?”, question Ligia Lins de Castro. Recognized by the state of Rio de Janeiro as a person non-binary, Lígia does not identify as a woman or as a man, her gender is non-binary. And she presents her professions as a teacher and veterinarian.

It was within the universe of neutral pronouns that Ligia discovered her identity. The biggest challenge, however, was not discovery. It is having to prove daily that being a non-binary person is a right that has been legally recognized. “From the moment you have a document, that makes all the difference. To make me legitimate, I had to document it”, she says.

3 of 3 Lígia Lins de Castro, professor and veterinarian — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/ g1 Lígia Lins de Castro, professor and veterinarian — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/ g1

Always with the certificate and court decision in hand, making an online purchase can take days to contact the ombudsman. As well as participating in public notices or taking documents. In the most recent case, Lígia was “forced to lie to the Internal Revenue Service”, since the only options available on the Income Tax website are male and female genders.

For Lígia, making the correction was a political act since the binary system is, in her view, “to define social roles”. Binarity, says Ligia, is beyond a document. It is also in the way people behave and are, hierarchically, recognized in society.

Remember that transphobia is a crime. In 2019, the majority of STF ministers voted in favor of the determination to criminalize discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.