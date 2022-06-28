PS Plus Deluxe may have Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [rumor]

Ratchet & Clank: Into Another Dimension could be the next game to integrate the PS Plus Deluxe menu. Netizens on Reddit shared a screenshot of PSN showing the headline in one of the plan’s promotional ads.

PlayStation LifeStyle website believes that Insomniac Games’ work would reach the Deluxe level experimentation model. Furthermore, it states that subscribers in the Extra or Essential categories cannot find this page. See the image below:

Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension completed one year of its release on June 11th. If the title reaches the Deluxe level exclusively, it must be delivered along the same lines as Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, for limited-time testing.

Ratchet & Clank: Into Another Dimension Coming to PS Plus Deluxe Is Still a Rumor

Despite the image appearing within the Deluxe level, this is not enough to prove the title’s entry in the catalog. The same happened with Dino Crisis, which appeared as a promotional image on Hong Kong’s PSN in the classics menu and has not yet been added to the service.

So it’s good to treat this as a rumor and wait for Sony to reveal the upcoming changes to the plans for the new PS Plus.