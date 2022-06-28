Putin will make first trip abroad since the start of the war in Ukraine – News

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit two small former Soviet states in Central Asia this week, Russian state television reported on Sunday, in what would be the Russian leader’s first known trip abroad since he ordered the invasion of Russia. Ukraine.

The Russian military operation began on February 24 and killed thousands of people, displaced millions more and led to severe financial sanctions from the West, which Putin says are a reason to build stronger trade ties with other powers such as China, India and Iran.

Pavel Zarubin, Kremlin correspondent for state television station Rossiya 1, said Putin will visit Tajikistan and Turkmenistan and then meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo for talks in Moscow.

In Dushanbe, Putin will meet Tajik President Imomali Rakhmon, a close ally of Russia and the longest-serving ruler of a former Soviet state. In Ashgabat, he will attend a summit of Caspian nations, including the leaders of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Iran and Turkmenistan, Zarubin said.

Putin’s last known trip outside Russia was a visit to Beijing in early February, where he and Chinese President Xi Jinping unveiled a “boundless” friendship treaty hours before they were both due to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics. .

Russia says it sent troops to Ukraine on February 24 to degrade its neighbor’s military capabilities, prevent it from being used by the West to threaten Russia, root out nationalists and defend Russian-speakers in eastern regions. Ukraine calls the invasion an imperial-style land grab.



G7 Summit

US President Joe Biden and Western allies opened a three-day summit in the Bavarian Alps on Sunday intended to prevent the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine from fracturing the global coalition working to punish Russia’s aggression. Britain’s Boris Johnson has warned leaders not to give in to “fatigue” even as Russia launches new missiles at Kiev.

Leaders are expected to announce new bans on Russian gold imports, the latest in a series of sanctions the democracies club hopes to further isolate Russia economically. They were also looking at potential energy price caps aimed at limiting Russian oil and gas profits that Moscow can inject into its war effort.





On Sunday, Biden formally launched a global infrastructure partnership designed to counter China’s influence in the developing world. The initiative aims to leverage $600 billion in US funding, grants and the private sector over the next five years, along with a similar amount from Group of Seven allies from the world’s major economies.

Russia, in a show of force ahead of the summit, launched its first missile strikes against the Ukrainian capital in three weeks, hitting at least one residential building and a kindergarten, according to the Ukrainian government.

Biden condemned Russia’s actions as “more of its barbarism” and stressed the need for the allies to stand their ground, even as the war’s economic reverberations have an economic impact across the world.

