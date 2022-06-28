Quick Loan Cash up to R$4,500; learn how to request

THE Federal Savings Bank releases to Brazilians a loan requested by both the Caixa Tem application as well as in person at any state agency. Individuals or Individual Microentrepreneurs may apply (MEI) who want to start or expand a business. Those with the dirty name can also participate.

Read more: Serasa has a loan for negative people; see how to hire and get out of the choke

The operations take place through the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs (Digital SIM). At first, the credit was launched in March by the federal government and has released amounts of up to BRL 1,000 for individuals and up to BRL 3,000 for MEIs.

However, the provisional measure establishing the new modality was recently approved in the Chamber of Deputies. The proposal foresees an increase in the limits offered, which will rise from R$1,000 to R$1,500 and from R$3,000 to R$4,500. That is, an increase in the values ​​of Caixa Tem loan for negatives.

The text now goes to the Senate and, if there is a favorable opinion, the measure will go on for sanction by the president. After that, the new limits will be available to interested parties.

How to apply for fast credit from Caixa?

Currently, it is possible to request the new fast loan from Caixa for those who want to start or expand a small business. In the case of individuals, the request is made through the Caixa Tem application. Interest starts from 1.95% per month and the term to pay is up to 24 months.

Regarding MEIs, the request for an agreement is made exclusively at bank branches. Interest starts at 1.99% per month and the payment term is also 24 months. Remembering that, regarding the new values, everything will depend on the progress of the provisional measure.