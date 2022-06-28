Quina, contest 5,882: nobody hits the five dozen and the prize accumulates in R$ 1.3 million | lotteries

Nobody hit the five tens of the contest 5,882 from Quinawhich was held on Monday night (27) in São Paulo. The prize accumulated and for this Tuesday’s draw (28), the expected value for winning bets is R$ 1.3 million.

See the dozens drawn: 05 – 21 – 45 – 75 – 78

  • 4 hits – 58 winning bets, R$ 4,455.90
  • 3 hits – 3,608 winning bets, R$ 68.21
  • 2 hits – 80,819 winning bets, BRL 3.04

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

At Quina, the bets that match five tens wins. In case no one hits the numbers, the prize rolls over to the next draw. Bets that hit four, three or two tens are also awarded.

There are six weekly draws, from Monday to Saturday at 8 pm.

The probability of winning in each Quina contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet, with just five tens, priced at R$2, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 24,040,016, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 6,006.00, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 8,005, according to Caixa.

