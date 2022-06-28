Randolfe calls STF to investigate Bolsonaro for alleged crimes at Petrobras

Senator based himself on speeches by the former president of the state-owned company, Roberto Castello Branco, about a corporate cell phone with evidence that would incriminate the president

Senator calls for investigation by the Attorney General of the Republic against President Jair Bolsonaro



the senator Randolfe Rodriguesleader of the opposition in the House, presented a petition in the Federal Court of Justice (STF) requesting the immediate seizure of the company’s corporate cell phone. Petrobras for it to be examined. The order made this Monday, 27th, takes place after Roberto Castello Brancoformer president of the state-owned company, mention that he handed over his cell phone with evidence that could incriminate the president Jair Bolsonaro. The document, signed by lawyer Flávia Calado Pereira, asks that the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) be officially analyzed the opening of an investigative investigation against the representative, “so that they clarify the crimes committed by him involving the case of Petrobras”. The petition claims that the content of Castello Branco’s messages demonstrates an alleged attempt to interfere with Petrobras for electoral purposes. “Instead of changing Petrobras’ pricing policy or implementing mechanisms that mitigate the fluctuation of fuel prices – such as the stabilization bill, already approved in the Senate -, it prefers to blame Petrobras itself”, says the request, which cites crimes such as malfeasance, passive corruption, criminal condescension and violation of functional secrecy.

On social media, Randolfe spoke of “possible crimes by Bolsonaro” and defended the seizure. “Heads up. I have just triggered the STF so that the cell phone of the former president of Petrobras is immediately seized and examined, so that the content of all possible crimes by Bolsonaro becomes public”, wrote the senator, in the report. twitter. The request comes after an article from Metrópole, cited by the senator, mentions Roberto Castello Branco mentioning that his corporate cell phone, delivered to Petrobras at the time he left his position at the state-owned company, gathered messages and audios that could incriminate the President of the Republic. “I made a point of returning it intact to Petrobras,” said Castello Branco, in a group of economists, during a discussion with Rubem Novaes, former president of Banco do Brasil, without revealing the content of the alleged evidence. With this, Randolfe’s request requests that Castello Branco and Novaes be heard and that the PGR manifest itself regarding a possible investigation into the matter. In addition, the document asks that the telephone device be examined and its contents disclosed, mentioning “risk of imminent erasure of all data.”