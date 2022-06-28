Range Rover falls from transport, hits Honda and is destroyed

Yadunandan Singh 6 hours ago Business Comments Off on Range Rover falls from transport, hits Honda and is destroyed 2 Views

A brand new Range Rover ended up being destroyed while being transported in New Jersey, United States. He fell from the stork truck he was in and even hit a Honda Accord. The cause of the accident is not yet known, but apparently people were slightly injured in the incident.

Both cars were badly wrecked, with both requiring towing to get out of the scene. The Range Rover was much more destroyed, with the tailgate blown open and the roof open, with the impact having been to the rear and sides of the vehicle.

For the removal of the car, the road had to be closed for about 30 minutes. The car, with California plates, was being transported to a Land Rover dealership.

Range Rover confirmed to the publication Road & Track that it is aware of this accident, but did not confirm whether or not the vehicle was heading to its headquarters. It is not known the equipment of the destroyed model, but the prices of the Range Rover 2023 start from US$ 104 thousand – about R$ 545 thousand.

