Rare Maserati Abandoned For 60 Years And It’s For Sale For Fortune

With only 450 units produced, the Maserati 3500GTi is one of the rarest cars of the Italian brand. Presented at the 1960 Geneva Motor Show, it has 235 horsepower in a five-speed gearbox and is derived from the Maserati 3500GT, which also had around 2,200 units made.

However, a 3500GTi is currently struggling to survive and one day get back on the road. It was bought by the current owner in 1967. He took the model from Germany to the United States, but the car was stored for years in very bad condition.

Year 1962, this Maserati is extremely original, so not only does it come with everything untouched, but it is also a survivor of all these years without proper care.

Gullwing Motor Cars is currently trying to find a new home for this Maserati. They haven’t said anything about the engine, so it’s not known if it’s starting and running. What is known is that its price is US$ 139,500 (about R$ 728,000 at the current price) in its listing on eBay.

