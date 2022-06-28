Reality contestant reveals drama and last moments with leg that had to be amputated – Monet

+



Cam Ayala, former contestant of The Bachelorette (Photo: reproduction / Instagram)

Cam Ayala, who was successful in the relationship reality show ‘The Bachelorette’ and the spin-off ‘Bachelor in Paradise’, shared on her Instagram page the difficult decision to have her right leg amputated as a result of her ongoing battle with lymphedema.

He has long shared a routine that involves physical exercises and diets, which resulted in the loss of about 16 kg, but six days ago he showed what was his last workout with his right leg.

First diagnosed with the incurable disease in 2002, Ayala didn’t share that part of herself with the world until 2018, when she revealed her story via an Instagram post. This was two years after he nearly lost the same leg. Lymphedema occurs when the lymphatic system is altered for a variety of reasons – genetics, surgery, cancer, injuries, and inflammatory and infectious diseases – causing swelling in the affected areas. In addition to swelling, lymphedema causes pain, discomfort and tingling at the site, a feeling of heaviness in the affected limbs, difficulty in movement and discomfort when wearing clothes that come into contact with the injured limb or region.

In Ayala’s case, lymphedema led to an infection in her right knee in 2014, with the final determination after 13 surgical amputation procedures. In that post, Ayala admitted to “crippling fear and anxiety” of losing her leg. His leg was saved in 2016, allaying those fears. Six years later, however, there were no other options and he appears to have reached an agreement.

Late last week, Ayala shared a video of himself putting the high-compression sock on his leg for the last time with the caption, “My FINAL workout with my 2 God-given legs.” From then on, there was a gap of a month and a half before he resumed posting, now from inside a hospital and without his right leg, cut above the knee.

The first of the new posts showed Cam after the procedure, smiling with his bandaged leg and declaring himself a ‘CAMputed’. There are even short videos of him using a walker to walk down the hallway at the Texas Medical Center where he had the procedure, surrounded by friends, family and hospital staff. “I’m going to take a new FIRST step… a new FIRST walk, run and run,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “Another FIRST trip driving on my left leg. And I can honestly say, a new FIRST love.”

