‘Record Island gives 2nd chance to former reality show participants’

The cast of the second season of “Ilha Record” (Record TV) brings several former participants from other realities. The ex-BBB Aline Dahlen, the ex-Fazenda Caique Aguiar and Solange Gomes, and the ex-De Vacation with Ex Flávio Nakagima and Ste Viegas are confirmed.

At “Central Splash”, Aline Ramos opined about the profile of the participants of the attraction directed by Rodrigo Carelli.

If you haven’t met someone on another reality show, this is your opportunity to meet. It is the second chance island for other people to show their potential.

One of the things that most caught the attention of the cast of the second season, which features actress Mariana Rios in the presentation as a novelty, is the absence of famous participants.

In general, I think it’s okay to be unknown people, because the program’s format doesn’t necessarily require it. Famous people serve to attract audiences, but the show can be good without it. Only you look and think you don’t know anyone.

One of the few “cabins” is Solange Gomes. Famous for participating in “Banheira do Gugu”, she was also marked by her strong personality demonstrated in “A Fazenda 13”.

For the columnist, Solange should spice up the competition on the Island.

Solange speaks in the presentation video that proves it’s not her forte. They put her just to make noise and knowing that she will cause trouble. We already know all the bullshit she’s going to get up to. But the rest of the participants need to be good at the test for the thing to work.

‘Splash Center’

Run by Chico Barney on YouTube (and on TikTok and twitter) from Splash, Wednesday’s “Splash Show” has grown, got a new name and a near-primetime track just for it.

At “Central Splash”, from Monday to Friday, always at 6 pm, the columnist joins colleagues Aline Ramos, Leandro Carneiro and Lucas Pasin to discuss everything that is happening in reality shows, TV and in the lives of celebrities and sub-celebrities. .

