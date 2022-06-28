Reduction of ICMS on gasoline in SP causes discomfort among governors; Goiás also reduces

The governor’s announcement Sao Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia, to immediately apply the reduction in the ICMS tax rate on gasoline from 25% to 18% caused unease among the states that were seeking a joint legal solution for the law that set a ceiling for the collection of the tax on fuels, electricity , telecommunications and urban transport.

The action of the governor of São Paulo, who seeks re-election to the position in the October elections, was seen as electoral and opened up dissent between the states.

The finance secretaries were awaiting the result of the meeting held this Tuesday (28) with minister Gilmar Mendes do Federal Supreme Court (STF). Mendes is the rapporteur of the action presented by President Jair Bolsonaro asking for all state laws dealing with ICMS on fuel to be suspended.

A source participating in the negotiations reported that all states are “upset” with São Paulo, the country’s largest economy and now gathering the “shards”. The assessment is that São Paulo rushed and ended up harming the other states with Governor Garcia eyeing his reelection. Attorneys in 22 states understand that governors need to send bills to assemblies to make the change approved by Congress.

The states were also looking to change the way of charging the ICMS on gasoline to a tax rate model. ad rem (a fixed value in reais per liter of fuel). When making the change, the state of São Paulo applied a rate called ad valorem based on a percentage of the price. Critics of São Paulo’s position believe that the change by decree made by the governor of São Paulo represents, in practice, admitting federal interference in a tax that is state.

São Paulo’s position on ICMS

Sought after, the Secretary of Finance of São Paulo, Felipe Salto, defended the decision. “We inform our taxpayers of the effects of the federal supplementary law passed and enacted,” he said. “In the state law of São Paulo, the 25% rate on gasoline, for example, is now 18%. That’s why I published a Newsletter from the Secretary of Finance, and not a new rule”, highlighted the São Paulo Secretary of Finance. For him, the law approved and sanctioned by President Bolsonaro already affects the state law to produce the effect of lowering the rate to the ceiling.

According to Salto, São Paulo continues with the same strategy of dialoguing with minister Gilmar Mendes. “It will be very important for all of us. We will also have a meeting of the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz). There, we will have a horizon for the question of ad rem and even the calculation method”, he justified.

Goiás reduces ICMS to 17%

The state of Goiás made official the reduction of ICMS on fuels, electricity and communications services to 17%, in accordance with complementary law 194, sanctioned by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, on Friday (24) and which establishes a ceiling for the state tax on goods and services deemed essential. The limit for ICMS collection was approved against the will of the federative entities.

The reduction to 17% occurred in gasoline (at which the rate was 30%), fuel ethanol (previously at 25%), electricity (25%) and telecommunications (29%).

In a note, the state government informed that, “in practice, the liter of gasoline at the pump will have an approximate reduction of BRL 0.85. The liter of ethanol, from BRL 0.38″.

Aviation kerosene also had the tax reduced to 17%.

In the case of diesel oil, the ICMS reduction was from 16% to 14%. In addition, the tax will be calculated on the average of prices charged in the last 60 months until December 31 of this year.

The Goiás government informed that the reductions implemented to comply with the law will cause a loss of revenue of R$ 3 billion until the end of this year.