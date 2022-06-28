Renata Capucci reveals Parkinson’s at 45; Are there symptoms other than the tremors? – 06/27/2022

Journalist Renata Capucci, a reporter for Fantástico (TV Globo), said she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Capucci spoke in an episode of the podcast “That’s Fantastic” the symptoms that led to the discovery.

“It’s my turn to set myself free. Because living with this secret is bad. You feel like living a life fake, because part of you is one way and you keep hiding the other part from other people, in my case most people, because I’m a public person. I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in October 2018 when I was 45 years old. Today, I’m 49,” he said.

According to Capucci, she started to limp while participating in the reality show “Popstar” and didn’t notice it initially. Even with physiotherapy and osteopathy, the symptom did not improve. The alert went off one day when her arm went up on its own.

“At one point, in the middle of ‘Popstar’, after the sixth show, I was at home and my arm came up on its own, stiff. And my husband, who is a doctor, right after the show, took me to a hospital. I had a neurological emergency and I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. It fell like an anvil on top of my head,” he recalled.

As much as the motor symptoms are the most characteristic of the disease, there are others that usually appear between 10 and 15 years earlier, a phase known as pre-motor.

“The symptoms of this phase are mainly hyposmia [redução no olfato do paciente cronicamente]constipation, with a reduction in the number of bowel movements, being able to go several days without going to the bathroom, and the so-called REM sleep behavior disorder, a disorder in which patients move a lot during sleep, as if they were ‘experiencing their dreams'”, explains neurologist Marcos Eugenio Ramalho Bezerra, from HC-UFPE (Clinical Hospital of the Federal University of Pernambuco).

Bezerra explains that for motor symptoms to appear, more than half of the dopaminergic neurons in the substantia nigra brain must have been lost, which is why they take longer.

See the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease

1. Motor symptoms

These are the muscular changes that occur in this disease, affecting the body muscles, especially the smooth fibers. The main ones are:

Bradykinesia: general slowness of movements and their derivations such as alterations in writing (micrograph), speech (hypophonia), gait (block gait) and facial mimicry (hypomimia);

general slowness of movements and their derivations such as alterations in writing (micrograph), speech (hypophonia), gait (block gait) and facial mimicry (hypomimia); Rest tremor: which occurs when the limb is stationary and not during a posture or movement;

which occurs when the limb is stationary and not during a posture or movement; Rigidity: increased joint resistance to movement.

Today, according to Movement Disorders Societythe diagnosis of Parkinson’s is necessarily with the presence of bradykinesia, accompanied by rigidity or tremor at rest.

2. Difficulties in speaking and writing

This symptom, in fact, is a derivation of bradykinesia, since the slowness of the speech muscles leaves you with a lower voice, slower and without prosody (that is, without variation in intonation).

This symptom also affects writing: the handwriting can become smaller and more difficult to understand. In other words, communication is hampered in several ways.

3. Reduction of facial expressions

The slowing of movements and stiffness also affects the expressions of those who have Parkinson’s. “The name of this symptom is hypomimia – reduction in the expression of the facial muscles, being classically compared to a ‘face in a mask’, since the patient tends to lose their spontaneous expressiveness and reduce the number of blinks”, explains Bezerra. This symptom can be reduced with drug treatment.

4. Slowing of thoughts

Neurosurgeon Carlos Melro explains that this slowing down is related to some other symptoms, such as motor difficulty in expressing oneself, combined with depression (very common in Parkinson’s patients) and dementia, which can accompany the condition, as it is considered neurodegenerative.

5. Reduced sense of smell

Long before Covid-19 affected its patients’ ability to smell, this symptom was already associated with Parkinson’s. “It occurs by involvement of the region called the olfactory bulb, being one of the affected regions many times even before the substantia nigra, therefore, before the onset of motor symptoms”, explains Bezerra.

However, it occurs gradually and slowly, being imperceptible to the patient. In the anamnesis, tests can be done with stimuli such as mint, coffee, chocolate and vanilla.

6. Constipation

The intestine is composed of smooth muscle, which is greatly affected by the motor degeneration caused by Parkinson’s. In addition, the intestine has an amount of neurons comparable to the brain itself, they act by controlling intestinal peristalsis and the formation of fecal bolus.

“In Parkinson’s disease, these intestinal neurons are also frequently affected, leading to a slowing of intestinal functioning, and hence constipation”, explains Bezerra.

Treatment is usually done with pro-motor drugs and dietary changes to improve the condition. Laxatives are not usually recommended as they can worsen the condition in the long term.

7. Sleep Disorders

It is normal for Parkinson’s patients to have symptoms that interfere with their sleep, such as insomnia and extreme restlessness. “Sometimes there is violent behavior without the person waking up or remembering the next day, the so-called REM sleep behavior disorder”, teaches Blackbird.

Bezerra lists other symptoms such as:

Nocturia: an increase in awakenings at night to urinate;

Excessive daytime sleepiness;

Restless legs syndrome: non-specific discomfort in the legs at night, which only improves when the patient gets up and moves around.

8. Dementia

As Parkinson’s is also neurodegenerative, it can happen that the disease progresses to brain regions such as the cortex, bringing symptoms more related to dementia such as:

Memory deficits;

Delusions and hallucinations;

Executive dysfunction;

apraxia;

Language disorders.

The picture, however, is different from diseases such as Alzheimer’s, because the motor symptoms usually appear first.

9. Depression and Anxiety

These are some of the symptoms that most affect the parkinsonian’s quality of life. “Mood disorders (depression and dysthymia) and anxiety are quite common among patients with Parkinson’s disease, affecting a significant portion of patients”, explains Bezerra.

10. Hypotension

Carlos Melro explains that neurodegeneration can lead to impairment of the regions of the nervous system that regulate the functions of the autonomic nervous system, such as body temperature, heartbeat and blood pressure, among others. “It can be so intense that it causes fainting (syncope) in some people”, describes the neurosurgeon.

11. Urological problems

In addition to the aforementioned nocturia, it is common for Parkinson’s to have urinary incontinence, urinary urgency and even problems with erection. This is closely linked to bradykinesia, as Schmidt explains.

*With information from a report published on 09/24/2021.