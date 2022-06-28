Report sent to the STF details the role of the parallel cabinet that worked at the MEC

posted on 06/28/2022 06:00



Former minister would have met 18 times with Gilmar and Arilton, who are seen as buying political support and corruption – (credit: Catarina Chaves/MEC)

In the report sent to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) describes that there was, within the Ministry of Education (MEC), a structure for the “co-option of mayors” through the release of funds, which would involve the parallel cabinet formed by pastors Gilmar Santos and Arilton Moura. The document to which the Mail had access, it also shows that former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro would have met 18 times with the two religious who are being identified as operators of the irregular scheme.

According to the PGR document, “from everything that has been verified so far, we realized that Arilton did have an active participation with mayors in matters related to the Ministry of Education. He was mentioned by the mayors of Jaupaci-GO, Jandira-SP and Luis Gonzaga-MA, in something we call ‘cooptation of mayors’, being one of many other participations of this character in the context of the crimes investigated here”.

The material sent to the Supreme Court has 398 pages. The PGR also pointed out that Ribeiro met 18 times with Gilmar and Arilton in a period of 15 months.

“Gilmar Silva dos Santos and Arilton Moura would have met with the Minister of Education 18 times in the last 15 months, in addition to mentioning domestic travel in the company of the minister”, says the report.

Ribeiro was arrested in an investigation that investigates his involvement in the crimes of passive corruption, malfeasance, administrative advocacy and influence peddling in an alleged scheme to release funds from the National Fund for the Development of Education (FNDE) based on documents, testimonies and a report of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU). The case was discovered last March. In audios released by the press, the former minister said he prioritized allied pastors in the release of resources and also mentioned that the favor was an express request of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Out of context

In testimony, Ribeiro said that the words were taken out of context and that he used the term only to honor the religious, with no intention of favoring anyone. “That statement, that of the recording, was made as a way of honoring Pastor Gilmar, as a national religious leader, without any connotation of emphasizing that Pastor Gilmar’s friends would have privileges with the FNDE or the Ministry of Education”, observes the PGR.

In the report, the passage in which mayors would have confirmed the influence of Gilmar and Arilton with the MEC is highlighted. “It also mentions that ‘the mayor of Luis Domingues (MA) would have been received by the Minister of State for Education at the Ministry itself in April 2021 and, after the meeting, at a lunch in a restaurant in Brasília, Gilmar Silva dos Santos demanded him a sum of money to file his requests with the MEC. After the Ministry had released the funds, he would have to pay him ‘1 kilo of gold'”.

According to the document, Arilton would have been silent during the testimony to the Federal Police. Gilmar, on the other hand, said that he had relations with Ribeiro only for religious reasons – in addition to denying all the accusations.

“That he has an ecclesiastical relationship with Milton Ribeiro, former minister of education and with Pastor Arilton; that he did not act on behalf of the former minister of education Milton Ribeiro in dealings with municipal mayors or governors or any other authority; that he did not act in the regimentation of municipal mayors or governors or any other authority to favor or facilitate processes”, the report stresses.

Pastor defends former minister and condemns prison

Deputy Sóstenes Cavalcante (PL-RJ), leader of the evangelical bench, believes that the arrest of former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro was “legally wrong”. “I don’t want to believe that it was a political arrest. But, so far, no evidence has been put forward,” said the parliamentarian, co-religionist and supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). But he understands that there was “at least imprudence” on the part of Ribeiro and the pastors involved in the so-called parallel cabinet of the MEC.

Sóstenes acknowledges that the prison episode creates strain for Bolsonaro in an election year, but highlights that the focus of the dispute over the Planalto Palace is still the economy. For the deputy, Minister Paulo Guedes needs to “leave a little bit of the liberal book” to face the economic crisis that the country is going through. “It’s not possible to be 100% liberal at the moment, but I also don’t defend fiscal irresponsibility. We need to find a balance”, he stressed.



