Revenue pays 2nd batch of Refund this week. Check if you are entitled

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How much does the money in the Nubank account earn?

Last Thursday (23), the Federal Revenue released the consultation to the second batch of refunds of the Individual Income Tax (IRPF) 2022. Thus, the payment of this batch should happen next Thursday (30).

According to the Federal Revenue, in this second batch of Refunds, R$ 6.3 billion will be paid, of which R$ 2,697,759,582.31 will be paid to taxpayers with legal priority. Therefore, bank credit will be made to 4,250,448 people.

Those who are not a priority will also receive in this batch, but have delivered the income tax declaration by March 19th. The refund amount in this lot will be adjusted by 1% of the Selic rate.

1st batch of refund

On May 31, the first batch of refunds was paid, when taxpayers with legal taxpayers, such as the elderly, with preference for those over 80 years of age, people with physical or mental disabilities or serious illness and taxpayers who have the largest source income in the teaching profession.

How to check the refund?

To check if the refund is available, the taxpayer must perform the following steps:

Access the IRS website;

Inform the CPF and date of birth;

Click on “My Income Tax”; and

Click on “Check Refund”.

It is also possible to carry out the consultation through the Federal Revenue app (available for Android and iOS).

INSS salary in 2023: value is released and surprises

2022 Income Tax Refund Calendar

The refund schedule follows the schedule below:

1st batch – May 31;

2nd batch – June 30th;

3rd batch – July 29;

4th batch – August 31;

5th batch – September 30th.

payments

Payments are made directly to the bank account informed in the income tax return. This year, taxpayers will be able to receive the refund via Pix. However, credit in this category will only be made for a Pix key equal to the CPF of the holder of the declaration. Random key, email or phone will not be accepted.

If the credit is not carried out, for some reason, the amount will be redeemed for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, to reschedule the credit of the amounts, just access the BB portal or contact the bank’s relationship center, by numbers 4004-0001 for capital, 0800-729-0001 for other locations or 0800-729-0088, special telephone exclusively for people with hearing impairment.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Leonidas Santana / Shutterstock.com