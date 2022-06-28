RicFazeres only slept between 3 to 5 hours to maintain the Youtube channel

Today practically everyone who likes video games in Portugal knows or has heard of RicFazeres. Ric’s channel now has over 1 million subscribers, but the road to this success was not easy.

“O Livro do Ric”, which is in its 2nd edition, portrays the youtuber’s difficulties in reconciling his work at Metro de Lisboa with the regular creation of content for the channel.

When the channel began to grow and to have more support from the fans, Ric imposed a “frenetic pace” on himself, getting to publish three or four videos a day, and at night he still broadcast live.

If previously the dream of the youngest was to be a football player, in many cases the dream was replaced by being a youtuber. Ric’s Book, aimed at a younger audience, shows how it is not easy to achieve this dream.

In order to continue to feed the channel and work on Metro (which was his main job for 16 years), Ric began sacrificing hours of sleep. Eventually, it started to affect his health.

Here is the excerpt from the book that talks about it:

“In addition to everything I did, I still managed to have time for my friends, to go out or take a few days off. Zé, sometimes I look back and wonder how the hell I managed to do all this at the same time! It’s crazy,” is said on one of the pages of the book.

“The problem is that this gymnastics I did was not only good management of time and priorities, it was also at the expense of my hours of sleep: I slept very little, between three to five hours at most, and my health started to resent.”

“In addition to having difficulty retaining information and forgetting a lot, I started to feel physically and mentally exhausted. every day sold out.”

But the sacrifice was rewarded! RicFazeres’ channel became big enough for him to quit his job at Metro de Lisboa and dedicate himself completely to content creation.