ROG Phone 6: see what to expect from Asus’ new phone, which arrives on the 5th – 06/27/2022

The new generation of the Asus ROG Phone 6 gamer phone will be released next Tuesday (5). There are still few details about the technical settings of the phone, but it is already possible to imagine what its design will look like.

Chinese regulatory body TEENA has published some images in reference to the device. Unlike the previous version, the ROG Phone 5, this year’s phone should feature a larger camera niche on the back of the device.

The module with three lenses should be aligned horizontally on the back, which should also display the inscription “Tencent Games”, next to the ROG logo, which reinforces the Taiwanese brand’s partnership with the Chinese gaming giant.

The first camera, possibly the ultrawide one, has a blue circle around the lens. The second lens appears to be larger than the one used on the ROG 5.

The released images hide details of the front panel of the device.

Asus ROG Phone 6 alleged design Image: Reproduction/TEENA

What we already know about the release

So far, it has been confirmed that the smartphone will have:

Resistance

The launch will have IPX4 certification, against water splashes.

Screen

The refresh rate will be 165 Hz. The higher this number, the faster and more fluidly the animations displayed on the screen transition.

Cell phones in the current market work on average with rates between 60 Hz and 120 Hz. The most advanced ones run at 144 Hz.

According to the GSMArena website, the gamer phone can come with up to 18 GB RAM memory (which helps with performance), 512 GB of storage and a 6,000 mAh battery, with 65 W fast charging.

The processor must be Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which will replace the 888+, used in last year’s model. Qualcomm’s new chip promises superior performance.

The screen would be 6.78 inches (about 17 centimeters) with Amoled technology. The Asus ROG Phone 6 will launch at events held from Taipei, Berlin and New York.