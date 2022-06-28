Russia says it will stop offensive after Ukraine surrenders

Workers clear the rubble of the Amstor shopping mall, a day after it was hit by a Russian missile attack. (photo: GENYA SAVILOV / AFP)

Russia said on Tuesday (28) that its offensive in Ukraine will stop when the Ukrainian government and army surrender. “The Ukrainian side can end (the conflict) today. It must order the nationalist units to surrender the weapons, order the Ukrainian soldiers to hand over the weapons and all the conditions set by Russia must be applied. Then it will all be over in one day,” said Dmitri Peskov, spokesman for Vladimir Putin.

According to him, there is no deadline or timetable defined by the Russians: “We are guided by the statements of our president”.

Peskov reiterated that “the special military operation proceeds according to plans”, using the euphemism Russia uses to refer to the attack on Ukraine.

The spokesman thus reacted to statements by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to G7 leaders on Monday, urging them to do “as much as possible” to end the conflict before the end of this year.

Russia launched a broad military offensive against Ukraine on February 24, saying it seeks to “demilitarize” and “denazify” the country, denouncing a genocide of Russian-speaking populations.

Fierce resistance from Ukrainian forces has led Moscow to limit its objectives, focusing on the east of the country, where there is bloody fighting and a slow advance of Russian troops.

Peace talks have been stalled for weeks, with each side blaming the other for the impasse.