Russian missile hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine

According to Zelensky, more than 1,000 people were at the scene and ‘the number of victims is impossible to imagine’.

Playback/Telegram/@zelenskiy

Russian missile hits shopping mall in central Ukraine



A Russian missile hit a crowded shopping mall this Monday, 27, in the city of Kremenchuk, in Ukraine. According to a statement from the President Volodymyr Zelensky, more than a thousand civilians were at the scene at the time of the attack. “Occupants fired rockets at the mall,” he wrote on his Telegram account. “It’s on fire, rescuers are fighting the fire, the number of victims is impossible to imagine,” he added. According to Dmytro Lunin, who heads Poltava’s regional government, there are at least “ten dead and more than 40 wounded. This is the current situation in Kremenchuk because of the missile attack.” However, he warns that the balance can get worse.

Vitali Maletsky, the mayor of Kremenchuk, said on his Facebook account that “the missile shot hit a very busy place without any relation to hostilities”. According to the Ukrainian leader, the region poses “no danger to the Russian army” and is of no “strategic value”. The regional governor, Dmytro Lunin, denounced a “war crime” and a “crime against humanity”, as well as an “unconcealed and cynical act of terror against the civilian population”. Zelensky criticized this attack and said that Kremenchuk is a place where people “try to lead a normal life” and that angers Russians. In addition, he declared that “Russia continues to place its powerlessness on ordinary citizens” and that it is “useless to expect adequacy and humanity from her.” Kremenchuk is home to the largest oil refinery in Ukraine and before the war it had 220,000 inhabitants.