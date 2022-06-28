Russian shopping mall attack was ‘act of terror’, says Zelensky

27 June 2022 Updated 1 hour ago

Credit, telegram photo caption, Fire breaks out in shopping mall after Russian attack in Ukraine

At least 18 people were killed and 59 injured in the attack on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, on Monday, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine’s government said the target “has no strategic value” to Russian forces and that Russia launched the missiles while more than 1,000 people were inside the building.

Footage from the scene shows the building partially destroyed as fire crews struggle to contain the blaze.

Ukraine’s president said he called the attack “the most blatant terrorist acts in European history”. He says Putin’s Russia is “the biggest terrorist organization in the world”.

“They hit a shopping mall with over 1,000 civilians inside,” Zelensky said. “It’s on fire and rescue teams are trying to put out the flames. The number of victims is impossible to imagine.”

“(The place) posed no threat to the Russian army. No strategic value. People just wanted to live a normal life, which irritates the occupiers so much. Russia continues to attack ordinary people. It is useless to expect them to be reasonable or human. “

Kremenchuk Mayor Vitaliy Meletskiy said in a Facebook post that the bombing hit a “very crowded” place.

He said he was at the scene but did not say whether anything else was hit and how many people were killed or injured.

world reaction

World leaders, including the US and UK, reacted to the deadly attack.

“The world is horrified by Russia’s missile attack today, which hit a crowded Ukrainian shopping mall,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

He added that states “will continue to support Ukraine” and hold Russia accountable.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the attack showed the cruelty and barbarity of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

While the G7 summit is underway, several leaders have pledged to support Ukraine, financially and militarily, for as long as necessary.

The United Nations also condemned the missile attack, calling it deplorable.

Alexander Rodnyansky, adviser to Ukraine’s president, told the BBC the attack was “just another sign that Russia… doesn’t care what the civilized world thinks or plans to do. no rules”.

Rodnyansky says President Vladimir Putin had previously warned that far-reaching attacks like this would happen if Russia felt that “the West is doing too much to help Ukraine defend itself.”