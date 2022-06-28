Russian shopping mall attack was ‘act of terror’, says Zelensky

Area that was attacked by Russians on Monday, according to Ukraine's president

Fire breaks out in shopping mall after Russian attack in Ukraine

At least 18 people were killed and 59 injured in the attack on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, on Monday, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine’s government said the target “has no strategic value” to Russian forces and that Russia launched the missiles while more than 1,000 people were inside the building.

Footage from the scene shows the building partially destroyed as fire crews struggle to contain the blaze.

Ukraine’s president said he called the attack “the most blatant terrorist acts in European history”. He says Putin’s Russia is “the biggest terrorist organization in the world”.

