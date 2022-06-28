Sampaio Corra wins the CSA at home and moves away from the Z4 of Serie B

photo: Ronald Felipe/Sampaio Corra Sampaio Corra wins important victory against CSA

This Monday, Sampaio Corra beat CSA 2-0, for the 15th round of Serie B, with goals from Gabriel Poveda and Ygor Catatau, at Castelo de So Lus. With this result, the home team reaches 19 points and goes to the ninth position, while the CSA, is with 15, in the 15th place.

Sampaio Corra returns to the field on Friday to face Chapecoense, at Arena Cond, at 7 pm (Braslia), for the 16th round of Serie B. CSA also plays away from home, against Londrina, on Saturday, at 11 am .

THE GAME

The home team started the duel on top and was the owner of the first good chance of the game. Ygor Catatau took advantage of the rebound of Matheusinho’s kick and finished, but the ball deflected in the Azulina defense and went to the outside with danger. At six, Allan tried to head off Carn, and the ball went close to the goal. After 30 minutes of play, Catatau received from Pimentinha and ended up scraping the crossbar of the CSA goalkeeper.

In response, CSA also came in with danger at 39. Rodrigo Rodrigues left the mark, invaded the area and kicked low, but saw the ball touch Luiz Daniel’s crossbar.

Just after the break, Gabriel Poveda put Bolivia Querida ahead. Rafael Vila received on the left, crossed in the area and found Poveda, who pushed the goal to swing the net. Minutes later, Ygor Catatau had the chance to extend, but he sent the ball close to Marcelo Carn’s post.

At 11 minutes, the Maranh team did not waste and scored the second. Poveda took a free-kick at the entrance of the area and the ball deflected in Catatau in the middle of the way before dying at the bottom of the goal of the archer of the Alagoas team. In the final stretch, trying to reduce the score, CSA had a chance with Marco Tlio, but the forward sent it over the opponent’s goal.