Samsung notebook with i3 is cheap and ideal for everyday life – Tudo em Tecnologia

If you need a practical and inexpensive laptop for everyday use, our team recommends the Samsung Book NP550XDA-KV3BR. After all, it brings a large high resolution screen, fast storage and a modern operating system. And today, it has a limited-time discount coupon starting at R$ 2385.

Equipped with an Intel Core i3 1115G4 4.1 GHz chip, the Samsung Book is agile enough not to choke on everyday tasks. The hardware also comes with 4GB of RAM (expandable) and 256GB SSD storage. Plus, it comes out of the box with the latest Windows 11 ready to go.

In terms of construction, Samsung added a 15.6” Full HD LED panel with good quality and few edges. There’s also easy access to RAM and storage in case you need to upgrade. In addition, it includes other highlights such as an integrated webcam and a beautiful color finish.

Grey.

Samsung Book i3 laptop allows easy upgrade of RAM and SSD.

Processor Intel® Core™ i3 up to 4.1 GHz Video card Intel UHD Graphics RAM memory 4GB Storage 256GB SSD Yea Screen 15.6″ FHD LED 1920 x 1080 webcam yes, integrated Multimedia stereo speaker System Windows 11 Keyboard Portuguese-US Integrated Numeric Keyboard dimensions 35.9 x 24.1 x 1.88 cm

With a limited-time coupon, the Samsung Book i3 notebook is a great option in its price range in Brazil. However, correctly follow the steps below to get the best price!

1 – Install the Americanas App

2 – Open the link below with App Americanas

3 – Discount 4 – On the payment screen, use the coupon: NOTE10

