Santa Casa de BH confirms two deaths of patients after fire; causes of death will be investigated | Minas Gerais

The institution says that the people, whose names and ages were not disclosed, did not suffer burns.

“There was no type of death as a direct result of the fire. No person who, as a result of burns, smoke inhalation or other combustion products, has died”, said Lieutenant Pedro Aihara, voice of the Fire Department.

According to Aihara, the victims, who were in serious condition, may have died at the time of the transfer.

“What the hospital management is doing right now is the investigation,” said the lieutenant. The bodies will be sent to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) so that the causes of death are investigated.

According to Fire Departmentthe fire spread after an oxygen outlet malfunctioned in one of the tenth-floor rooms.

“This fire started in 10th floor, where the ICU of this hospital works and would have been caused, at first, due to a leak of O2 (oxygen) combined with the breakdowna breakdown of certain equipment,” explained Aihara.

More than 950 people were evacuated and 15 transferred to other hospitals.

The hospital reported that they had 931 patients and that all were removed, received medical attention and then allowed to return to Santa Casa (see the full note at the end of the article).

1 of 2 People stayed in the middle of an avenue in the East Region of Belo Horizonte. — Photo: Rodrigo Barraza/TV Globo People stood in the middle of an avenue in the eastern region of Belo Horizonte. — Photo: Rodrigo Barraza/TV Globo

After inspection, the corporation stated that there was no structural damage to the building.

By means of a note, the Civil Defense of Belo Horizonte also reported that there were no structural damages to the Santa Casa building. Also according to the agency, damage was found to the coating, furniture and electrical parts. Preventive area was isolated.

While the military put out the fire, patients, companions and employees had to stay in the streets around Santa Casa.

2 of 2 Fire Department teams are at Santa Casa — Photo: Henrique Campos / TV Globo Fire Department teams are at Santa Casa — Photo: Henrique Campos / TV Globo

It was only in the early hours of this Tuesday (28) that it was possible to return to the hospital premises.

Immediately, the Fire Department teams carried out the firefighting and evacuated the entire hospital, especially those people who could be evacuated at that moment. The fire has already been put out, there is no risk and there is no record of casualties”, detailed Lieutenant Pedro Aihara.

“About the fire that occurred in wing C on the 10th floor of Santa Casa BH, the institution informs that the patients were relocated and submitted to an evaluation by the assistance body. The area where the fire occurred is prohibited by the Fire Department and Civil Defense and the other areas returned to their regular operation.

At the time of the start of the fire, there were 931 patients hospitalized. Those on the 10th and 9th floors have been removed, but are now returning and receiving proper assistance. Two deaths of patients who had a severe clinical condition were recorded. The bodies are being sent to the Legal Medical Institute (IML).

Santa Casa BH thanks the work carried out by the Military Police of Minas Gerais, Military Fire Department, Civil Defense and Mobile Emergency Service. It also highlights the work and willingness of the institution’s employees and brigade members”.