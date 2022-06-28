Santos has 10 absences to face Táchira; see related

Santos will have many absences to face Deportivo Táchira (VEN) next Wednesday (29), at 21:30 (Brasília), in San Cristóbal, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana.

Madson and Maicon (in transition after thigh injuries) and John, Lucas Barbosa and Léo Baptistão (suspended) were already certain absences. Sandry, with covid-19, is also out. Rodrigo Fernández and Marcos Leonardo, with physical exhaustion, and Eduardo Bauermann and Ricardo Goulart, with preventive treatment schedule, are other casualties.

To fill the vacancies, three under-20 players were called up by coach Fabián Bustos: defender Derick and forwards Fernandinho and Renyer. The trio has already trained as a professional, but has not yet established itself in the main squad.

A possible team is: João Paulo, Auro, Emiliano Velázquez (Luiz Felipe), Kaiky and Lucas Pires (Felipe Jonatan); Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo and Bruno Oliveira (Jhojan Julio); Angelo, Rwan and Bryan Angulo.

After the 0-0 draw with Corinthians at Neo Química Arena, Santos trained this morning, at CT Rei Pelé, and travels at night to São Paulo, where he will sleep before the trip on Tuesday morning to Venezuela. Bustos will set the lineup on the basis of conversation.

“It’s going to be a long, tiring journey. I think we won’t even be able to train tomorrow, we’ll only play on Wednesday. Then there’s the return, there’s still the game against Flamengo on Saturday. It’s going to be a difficult week, but if the people go there and win will give us confidence to face the sequence of games”, said Camacho.

Santos had already spared athletes in the final three rounds of the South American group stage. Peixe prioritizes the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil.

See the related ones:

goalkeepers: John Paul, Diogenes and Paulo Mazoti

Sides: Auro, Felipe Jonatan and Lucas Pires

Defenders: Luiz Felipe, Kaiky, Emiliano Velázquez and Derick

Midfielders: Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo, Vinicius Balieiro, Bruno Oliveira, Carlos Sánchez and Willian Maranhão

Attackers: Angelo, Rwan, Jhojan Julio, Bryan Angulo, Renyer, Fernandinho and Lucas Braga