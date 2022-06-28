Santos should not renew, but has Madson until the end of the contract

Santos should not renew Madson, but intend to have the right-back until the end of the contract, on December 31. Peixe finds it difficult to strengthen its position in the ball market.

At age 30, Madson receives a high salary, is not unanimously technical and is constantly in the medical department. At this time, for example, he is recovering from a thigh injury. Given this negative context, permanence is unlikely.

Santos, however, will only release Madson before December if there is financial compensation. Auro, the alternative in the squad for the full-back, inspires even less confidence and should not stay in 2023. He is on loan from Toronto FC (CAN).

Peixe’s priority is to bring right-backs at the reopening of the international transfer window, on July 18. The football department understands that this is the most difficult position in the market. And there’s no one ready at the base to go up to the main group.

Santos tried João Lucas (Cuiabá) and Byron Castillo (León-MEX) this year, but they were not successful. The idea now is to bring in an athlete with starting status and another to compose the squad.

In addition to the dreamed right side, Peixe is looking for a midfielder and a speed forward. The search goes through market analysts and avoids indications of coach Fabián Bustos, who continues to be pressured in the position.

Madson arrived at Santos at the beginning of 2020 and has played 109 games, with 11 goals. He was revealed by Bahia and has played for ABC, Vasco, Grêmio and Athletico.