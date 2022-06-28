Santos will have 10 absences in the game against Deportivo Tachira | saints

Santos will not have 10 players available for the game against Deportivo Tachira, this Wednesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), away from home, for the round of 16 of the Sudamericana.

The list, for several reasons, has: Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Goulart, Rodrigo Fernandez, Maicon, Madson, Marcos Leonardo, Léo Baptistão, Lucas Barbosa, John and Sandry.

John, Lucas Barbosa and Léo Baptistão are suspended. Maicon and Madson are recovering from muscle injuries. Rodrigo Fernández and Marcos Leonardo showed physical wear after the sequence of games and will be preserved. Eduardo Bauermann and Ricardo Goulart also do not travel to Venezuela to carry out specific physical work.

The only player who will not even go to CT Rei Pelé in the next few days is midfielder Sandry. He tested positive for Covid-19, is asymptomatic and will stay home.

Because of the problems, coach Fabián Bustos called up defender Derick and forwards Renyer and Fernandinho, from under-20, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Sudamericana.

Santos, then, must face Deportivo Tachira with: João Paulo, Auro, Kaiky, Emiliano Velázquez and Lucas Pires (Felipe Jonatan); Vinicius Zanocelo, Camacho and Bruno Oliveira; Angelo, Rwan (Jhojan Julio) and Bryan Angulo;

