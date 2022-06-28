Screenwriter reveals alternate movie ending

It would be very different!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, brought a lot of emotions and incredible cameos — such as the return of Professor Xavier from Patrick Stewart with the Illuminati. But according to screenwriter Michael Waldron, the end of the film was almost different.

In the movie, Doctor Strange visits this alternate universe, already destroyed by an incursion, and finds the Doctor Strange Sinister. The character, corrupted by the dark magic of the darkhold, refuses to give the book to the hero. With that, the two battle — including the much-lauded musical fight — and the sequence ends with the Sinister Stranger falling from the window of the Sanctum Sanctorum and being impaled on the gate.

Then our Doctor Strange manages to use the Darkhold to face the Scarlet Witch. However, when all seems settled and he walks leisurely through the streets of New York, he is hit by a sudden headache as his third eye opens in his forehead — giving him the same dark look as Sinister Stranger. The situation is further complicated by Clea’s arrival to inform him that he has caused a Raid.

During a commentary present in the movie extras (via CB), Michael Waldronthe screenwriter of the feature, explained that the end of the film would be very different. “Stranger gets trapped in this universe [da incursão]… and then [o Doutor Estranho Sinistro] turns around and his third eye opens,” explains. The scene would end with the laughter that Vincent Princeicon of horror films, used in the narration of thrillerby Michael Jackson.

So, it seems, the idea was that Doctor Strange Sinister wouldn’t be easily defeated, although the relationship with the Darkhold’s corruption and the incursions remained present.

So, what would you think of this alternate ending?

