Search for health professionals in social networks requires caution – Saúde

Social networks, despite the benefits generated, are also sources of many problems when it comes to the search for qualified health and aesthetic professionals. Not infrequently, people “buy a pig in a poke” when they only believe what they see on Instagram and end up opting for professionals responsible for procedures with a high possibility of causing physical harm to patients.

To avoid this type of disorder, the plastic and oncological surgeon, Wandemberg Barbosa, advises patients to carefully select the information they find on social networks about the professionals they want to use the service for. “First, avoid being enchanted by the beauty of the clinic and the surgeon’s personal life and try to find out about his curriculum. His career is more important than his pattern,” he emphasizes.

In this sense, Wandemberg Barbosa advises patients to find out if the doctor is a member of the Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery (SCBP). According to him, this distinction does not mean that the professional is infallible, but that he has at least gone through a technical filter, which will minimize the chances of a botched job.

In addition, the doctor advises patients to access the specialist’s lattes curriculum and learn about the results of previously performed surgeries based on testimonials from former patients. “By doing this filtering, it is already possible to avoid 70% of future problems”, he guarantees.

Face-to-face consultation

Wandemberg Barbosa emphasizes the importance of face-to-face consultation with the doctor. It is there that the professional will inform the patient about the limitations and risks of the surgery. “When the patient decides on cosmetic surgery, he enters a state of psychic euphoria, a kind of enchantment. So, it is the obligation of those who have experience (the doctor) to bring that person back to the normal plan again,” he says.

According to the surgeon, during the consultation, the doctor must clarify to the patient, among other things, that any surgical procedure is subject to complications, such as the emergence of infections caused by viruses or bacteria, and that the result of the surgery depends on several factors, including scarring – that in the case of genetic predisposition the patient may develop keloids. In addition, the physician should advise the patient on pre- and postoperative care and on the importance of choosing a good hospital for the surgery.

For him, if the surgeon has a good professional background and if the patient strictly follows all his recommendations, the chances of surgical complications decrease dramatically.

Importance of social networks for the dissemination of health professionals

Rejane Toigo, social media and founder of Like Marketing, suggests that professionals behave mainly as educators, because health cannot be achieved without education. (photo: Morgana Festugato/Disclosure) The importance of social networks for the dissemination of the services of health professionals today is so great that, according to social media specialist, content producer, and founder of Like Marketing, Rejane Toigo, many people have avoided consulting with doctors, dentists, nutritionists, beauticians, etc. that do not disclose information about their work on digital channels.

“By believing that it is essential to interact more about how these professionals view their profession before making a decision, potential clients fill this information gap mainly through social networks, which thus become essential not only for those looking, but also for for those who offer services”, explains the content producer. According to Rejane, through social networks, patients can choose the doctor according to their expectations and professionals can capture clients who are already better informed about their way of working.

However, when promoting their services on Instagram, Youtube, or Facebook, health professionals must take some care, prioritizing ethics and common sense, in order to minimize the chances of future patients/clients being deceived.

Therefore, the social media specialist suggests that professionals choose to publish content mostly related to their area of ​​expertise. “Those who want to be respected need to talk mainly about what they understand, that is, about their profession and, if possible, do it in a scientific way”, she guides.

The content producer suggests that professionals behave mainly as educators, because, according to Rejane, health cannot be achieved without education. “Educating for health is what every professional working in this area should do in their social networks. Acting in this way, the professional gets closer and closer to the community and effectively contributes to the improvement of people’s health”.

In order to help healthcare professionals make professional content available on their social networks in a way that does not harm their reputation, Rejane advises them to seek professional advice. “This will be responsible for developing and validating the content strategy related to social networks, analyzing the editorial line and deciding with the professional which subjects and how they should be addressed”, he says.