Security reveals what Britney Spears’ ex-husband wanted when he broke into her house on her wedding day to Sam Asghari

About a month ago, Britney Spears finally exchanged rings with longtime lover Sam Asghari. However, the wedding day was also the stage for a big scare for the singer, who had her house invaded by her ex-husband, Jason Allen Alexander. During a preliminary hearing on Monday (27), a former security guard for the pop diva revealed details of the episode, which included a knife.

According to information from TMZ, Alexander allegedly tried to break into Spears’ room while the artist was inside it, getting ready for the nuptials. The man, who witnessed the entire action, said the intruder said repeatedly that he needed to speak with Britney and that he was looking for her, despite not being on the event’s guest list.

Also according to the professional’s affidavit, Jason headed to the pop star’s quarters after sneaking onto his property and gaining access to the main house. “I’m Jason Alexander. The first husband. I’m here to ruin the wedding.” he would have screamed as he ran through the mansion.

In the aftermath, Jason reportedly walked into the wedding tent where Spears’ nuptials would soon be held, shouting: “She is my first wife, she is my only wife”. After allegedly fighting with Britney’s security, he was thrown to the ground and arrested on suspicion of assault, vandalism and trespassing. The stalking charge was only added to the case today (27).

The security guard (who was fired after the incident) claimed that the diva’s first husband had been seen nearby the day before the wedding, although he had been warned by the blonde’s staff to stay away from the property. A Ventura County Sheriff’s Detective, who was not named but served as a witness in the case, claimed that Britney had called Alexander “creepy” during a conversation with her longtime agent, Cade Hudson.

Efforts to stop Britney and Asghari from getting married were streamed by Jason live on social media. In the footage, Allen appeared walking along the front of the property and heading to the second floor of Spears’ home. The police arrested him before he could make contact with his ex. According to the agents involved in the imbroglio, Alexander was armed with a knife during the incident.

Prison is maintained by Justice

At the preliminary hearing, Jason pleaded not guilty to the four charges he faces. He was indicted in a court in Ventura, Calif., earlier this month for criminal stalking, assault, vandalism and breaking into Britney’s Thousand Oaks mansion, valued at $7.4 million.

On June 10, the newlyweds received a temporary restraining order against Alexander, forcing him to stay at least 100 meters away from them or his home. On June 13, a judge granted Britney a three-year restraining order against Jason. At the 15-minute hearing, Ventura County Superior Court Judge Catherine Voelker set bail at $100,000. One of the security guards involved in the incident also received a restraining order against Alexander.

Historic

Spears married her childhood friend Alexander in Las Vegas in January 2004. The marriage was annulled 55 hours later, with Spears’ lawyers claiming the singer “didn’t understand their action”. Spears was also married from 2004 to 2007 to Kevin Federline, with whom she has two children, aged 15 and 16. As for her current husband, the diva met Asghari in 2016 on the set of her music video for “Slumber Party”.