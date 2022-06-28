See breakfast to strengthen hair health!

Hair represents one of the most important items for the self esteem of most people. In this sense, it is very important that the care with the wires is from the inside out, so we list how the Breakfast to strengthen hair health. This way you will have much healthier and more beautiful locks. Check out!

Breakfast to keep your hair more beautiful and silky

The first meal of the day is one of the most important, as breakfast has the power to shape how you eat for the rest of the day. With this in mind, it is very important to know which foods should make up this meal, with the aim of including all the nutrients necessary for health and, consequently, for hair.

1. Milk and dairy products

Milk and its derivatives are sources of proteins and calcium, which are essential for the hair structure to be strong and not break easily, since the strands are composed, for the most part, of proteins. Therefore, you should include cheese, milk, yogurt and ricotta in your breakfast.

2. Fruits

Fruits are rich in antioxidant compounds and vitamins such as vitamin E, which is essential for stronger hair. So, include avocado, strawberry, kiwi, among other fruits in your breakfast. An excellent option is to combine yogurt with fruits, so you guarantee the intake of proteins and vitamins.

3. Drink water

Water is also very important for you to have hydrated and silky hair. Therefore, as soon as you wake up or immediately before starting breakfast, drink a glass of water to help with daily hydration.

4. Consume juices rich in vitamin A

Vitamin A is part of the hair structure and improves the elasticity of the wires, so you should invest in the intake of foods that are a source of this nutrient. You can make carrot, orange, mango juices or mix these ingredients with others of your choice.