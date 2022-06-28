See performance comparison of Cyberpunk 2077 with FSR 1.0, FSR 2.0 and DLSS 2.4

The unofficial implementation of FSR 2.0 brings a good mix of performance and image quality to the game.

Released in December 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 to this day it is considered a pretty heavy game if all its visual details are on. While the game has already supported technologies such as FSR 1.0 and to DLSS 2.4.3 to minimize the load on hardware, a community-made mod added FSR 2.0 features to the game — and a video released by the channel MxBenchmarkPC shows the advantages that technology brings.

Using a system equipped with a processor Core i7 10700F is RTX 3080 GPUthe video compared the performance of quality mode of the three upscale technologies. According to the channel description, all tests were performed in the resolution 1440p (2560 x 1440 pixels) with the detail quality in Ultra and with Ray Tracing in the same configuration.

The results show that, although the native implementation of DLSS 2.4.3 still brings the best relationship between image quality and performance, AMD solutions are not far behind. FSR 2.0, even used unofficially, features visible leaps in quality over version 1.0 and has the advantage of running on any GPU, even those that don’t have specialized hardware.

FSR 2.0 Mod is available on Nexus Mods

The results shown by MxBenchmark PC show that Cyberpunk 2077 could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of using FSR 2.0. The mod responsible for introducing the technology into the game is still in the early stages of development, but it already promises to offer twice the frames per second on certain hardware.

The solution was developed by modder PotatoOfDoom1337, which made the modification available for download on the NexusMods website. he warned that the modification should still be considered as a “proof of concept” and that, in its current state, it brings a series of bugs that can harm the game’s presentation.

Officially, Cyberpunk 2077 supports FSR version 1.0 which, while guaranteeing better performance for the game, can bring some loss in image quality. Until the moment CD Projekt RED has not confirmed whether to upgrade to the latest version of technology that, while available in an open source form to any interested developer, can take up to four weeks of work to implement correctly.

