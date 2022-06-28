See photos of some of the biggest attractions that were at the Glastonbury Festival!

Of the hundreds of shows, certainly the most talked about was Paul McCartney’s, not only because, at 80, he became, at 80, the oldest person to close the “Pyramid Stage”, but also for bringing Dave Grohl on stage for the first time since the death of Taylor Hawkins, and Bruce Springsteen for cameos.
But Glasto 2022 had much more as seen in the images below.
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Jack White
Phoebe Bridgers
The Wet Leg Newbies
Billie Eilish, Friday’s headliner (24th)
Danielle Haim, leading the audience at the HAIM show
YUNGBLUD
Megan Thee Stallion
Kacey Musgraves
Lord
Neil Tennant of the Pet Shop Boys
Kendrick Lamar wrapping up Glasto last night (26)
Diana Ross performed the popular Sunday afternoon show, dedicated to the great legends of music
Olivia Rodrigo
Noel Gallagher rocked the audience before McCartney’s pyramid-shaped entrance to the stage
beabadoobee
Adrianne Lenker, leader of Big Thief, one of the most praised bands today