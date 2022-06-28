See photos of some of the biggest attractions that were at the Glastonbury Festival!

After three years, the Glastonbury Festival resumed at Worthy Farm in rural Pylton, England this weekend. In this way, the anniversary of the event ended up being celebrated two years late and with a lineup that can only be described as unbelievable. There are ten main stages and at least another three dozen secondary stages with attractions for all audiences.

Of the hundreds of shows, certainly the most talked about was Paul McCartney’s, not only because, at 80, he became, at 80, the oldest person to close the “Pyramid Stage”, but also for bringing Dave Grohl on stage for the first time since the death of Taylor Hawkins, and Bruce Springsteen for cameos.

But Glasto 2022 had much more as seen in the images below.

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

smiley

Jack White

smiley

Phoebe Bridgers

smiley

The Wet Leg Newbies

smiley

Billie Eilish, Friday’s headliner (24th)

smiley

Danielle Haim, leading the audience at the HAIM show

smiley

YUNGBLUD

smiley

Megan Thee Stallion

smiley

Kacey Musgraves

smiley

Lord

smiley

Neil Tennant of the Pet Shop Boys

smiley

Kendrick Lamar wrapping up Glasto last night (26)

smiley

Diana Ross performed the popular Sunday afternoon show, dedicated to the great legends of music

smiley

Olivia Rodrigo

smiley

Noel Gallagher rocked the audience before McCartney’s pyramid-shaped entrance to the stage

smiley

beabadoobee

smiley

Adrianne Lenker, leader of Big Thief, one of the most praised bands today

smiley

