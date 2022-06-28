Seer hits the hammer and predicts Grêmio vs Londrina result

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Grêmio vs Londrina for Série B: where to watch, lineups and refereeing

Fortune teller Vitor Pinheiro, on his channel Bola Astral, made a prediction about Grêmio’s game against Londrina, for Série B, which takes place this Tuesday, at Arena do Grêmio. For this game, the predictions show a good result for Grêmio.

When taking the cards to find out about Grêmio’s performance in the match, the oracle’s prediction showed a victory for Tricolor over Londrina’s team, at Arena.

“The bear card shows Grêmio controlling the game, the knight card shows the team attacking the Londrina team, movements, controlling the game well and a little nervous. I see a victory for Grêmio in the control of the game and knowing how to strike Londrina at the right time”, said the fortune teller when showing the Tricolor cards.

In another round of cards, Vitor Pinheiro showed a combination that makes Grêmio turn on the alert for an important point: arbitration.

“Grêmio has to be careful, eh? You need to be careful with the refereeing issue, whenever the seven of spades appears, he talks about refereeing and Grêmio has to take care of refereeing errors against him”, he said.

Grêmio team for Tuesday against Londrina

For the match against Tubarão, next Tuesday (28), at Arena do Grêmio, Roger should repeat the team with Campaz. We don’t know if with three defenders or two like in the second half against CSA. According to Grêmio’s technical commander, the Colombian is the player in the squad that has the characteristics of a point guard midfielder, which is a necessity for the Tricolor. Check out the probable lineup of the Grêmio below.

How to watch Grêmio vs Londrina for Série B 2022?

The probable Tricolor has: Gabriel Grando; Rodrigues (Campaz), Geromel and Bruno Alves; Rodrigo Ferreira, Villasanti, Bitello and Nicolas; Janderson, Biel and Diego Souza.