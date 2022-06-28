Senator files request for opening of MEC’s ​​CPI; creation still depends on Pacheco | Policy

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) filed this Tuesday (28) the request for the installation of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) to investigate allegations of corruption and influence peddling at the Ministry of Education (MEC). For the commission to start work, it is necessary for the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), to read the document in plenary.

The creation of the commission gained strength after, last week, former education minister Milton Ribeiro was arrested in a Federal Police operation that investigates possible irregularities in the release of funds from the National Education Development Fund (FNDE), an agency linked to to MEC. The former minister was released the following day, but investigations continue (see more below).

“Today, the opposition files the request for the installation of the CPI to investigate the set of irregularities that have been reported since March within the scope of the MEC. This request, which has already had 29 signatures and based on a coordinated action by the government in April we had the withdrawal of some of these signatures and that was on hold, from the latest events, as a result of the former minister Milton Ribeiro, we finally got the signatures that remained”, said Randolfe.

Judge orders the release of Milton Ribeiro and four others in investigation into MEC scandal

For opposition senators, the creation of the CPI will be a way of investigating the case independently of government-related bodies.

The Senate’s bylaws provide that the request for opening the Commission must be signed by at least 27 senators – one third of the 81 that make up the House. In addition, the document must indicate the fact to be determined, the number of members, the duration and the limit of expenses for carrying out the activities.

The filing of the request for the opening of the CPI of the MEC was made five days after Randolfe announced that he had obtained the necessary signatures for the creation of the Commission. In all, 31 senators gave their approval to the CPI.

For the commission of inquiry to be considered officially created, it is necessary that the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), read the request in plenary, an act that represents a stage of the legislative rite so that the request can be published in the “Diário Senate Officer”.

In 2021, the requirement to create the Covid CPI took more than two months to be read by Pacheco. A determination by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) was necessary for the collegiate to move forward.

In a recent statement, the president of the Senate stated that the arrests of Milton Ribeiro and the pastors are a “relevant fact” for the creation of the CPI, but do not determine the installation of the commission.

Senate technicians emphasize having doubts whether the CPI would work even before the parliamentary recess, which begins in July 18th. This is because after the creation (which depends on the act of Pacheco), it is up to the party leaders to nominate the members – which also has no deadline.

Opposition parliamentarians, on the other hand, are trying to get the commission to start even before the legislative holidays. It is expected that, on return, Congress will have less movement.

According to the request presented by Randolfe, the CPI must have 11 titular members and the same number of substitutes, a 90-day term and an expense limit of R$90,000.

The creation of CPIs in an election year is seen with resistance by congressmen. This is because it requires the presence of parliamentarians, who usually dedicate more time outside Congress to campaigning. In addition, some congressmen maintain that this type of commission, which tends to receive extensive media coverage, can be used as a political platform.

In the request for the creation of the CPI, Randolfe cites reports that revealed that former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro would have prioritized friends of pastors Gilmar Santos and Arilton Moura, at the request of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in the allocation of funds from the MEC to the construction of schools and day care centers in several Brazilian municipalities.

See the chronology of the case that led to the arrest of Milton Ribeiro and the request for an investigation against Bolsonaro;

Remember Bolsonaro’s sentences about investigations related to former minister Milton Ribeiro.

After the reports were published, Milton Ribeiro resigned from the Ministry of Education. He and pastors Gilmar Santos and Arilton Moura, who would be involved in the scheme, were even invited to provide clarifications at the Senate Education Committee, but did not attend.

At the time, mayors denounced that Pastor Arilton Moura charged bribes in cash, gold and even through the purchase of bibles to be able to release funds at the Ministry of Education.

Still, according to the mayors, he also helped to facilitate meetings at the MEC with the then minister Milton Ribeiro and with the president of the National Fund for the Development of Education (FNDE), Marcelo Lopes da Ponte. Pastor Gilmar Santos was also mentioned among the participants in the conversations. The two had free access to the MEC, despite not holding government positions.

Ribeiro, the pastors, Arilton’s son-in-law, Helder Diego da Silva Bortolomeu, and the former project manager of the MEC Executive Secretariat, Luciano Musse, were arrested this Wednesday (22) in a PF operation called “paid access “, which investigates possible irregularities in the release of funds from the FNDE.

The following day, all were released by decision of the judge Ney Bello, of the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region.

Bolsonaro’s interference

This Friday (24), the Federal Public Ministry identified evidence of interference by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the investigation into the MEC. This is because, days before the arrest warrant, former Education Minister Milton Ribeiro told his daughter that he received a phone call from the president, and that Bolsonaro told him he had a “feeling” that the Federal Police would carry out a search and seizure in the city. his house.

The recording was made by the Federal Police through a telephone intercept authorized by the Justice.

Milton Ribeiro says he received a call from Bolsonaro about search and seizure