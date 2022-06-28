Sérgio Hondjakoff’s mother opens her heart, exposes details of the actor’s treatment and shoots: “it’s too soon”

Dona Carmen Lucia Hondjakoff, mother of the eternal ‘Cabeção’ from ‘Malhação’ said she did not know the exact time of her son’s hospitalization

In an interview with portal Wholady Carmen Lucia Hondjakoffmother of actor Sérgio Hondjakoff, was positive and hopeful for the son recoverythat is admitted to a rehabilitation clinic for drug addicts since mid-June. O actor sought help on his own initiative after a video went viral on the internet in which he threatened his own father’s life.

During the aforementioned interview, Dona Carmen Lucia explained that there is still no forecast for the end of the treatment of Sergio Hondjakoff: “It is too early to make predictions. Just to detox takes about three months.”she said. “He is accepting the treatment, thank God. And let’s go, with faith that this will be the last hospitalization of his life!”she added hopefully.

the mother of the eternal ‘Big head’ in ‘Workout’ (Novel by Rede Globo)told about how the contact with the child during the hospital stay. According to her, who talks to the actor every day is his daughter-in-law, the actor’s wife and mother of his 1 year and 11-month-old grandson, Danielle Monteiro: “The social worker informed me that when I want to talk to him, there is no problem. The one who talks to him is always Dani, his wife.”he explained.

Dona Carmen Lucia also gave details on who is responsible for the treatment against the actor’s chemical dependency: the therapist Sandro Barroswho met Sergio Hondjakoff through Rafael Island, Bruno Gagliasso and Kayky Britofriends of actor who have mobilized to offer help: “The angel Rafael Ilha, who I didn’t even know personally, only on TV, was the only one who actually fell from the sky to help us”said Carmen.