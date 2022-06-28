Sérgio Hondjakoff’s mother talks about how her son has reacted to treatment after hospitalization

Carmen Lucia Hondjakoff, mother of actor Sérgio Hondjakoff, gave updates this Monday (27) about her son’s treatment for chemical dependency. The interpreter of the character Cabeção, in “Malhação”, was voluntarily admitted on June 11 to a clinic in Sorocaba, São Paulo. The decision came days after he became the subject of the internet with a video in which he would be in the midst of an outbreak caused by a withdrawal crisis.

In an interview with Quem, Carmen stated that she is confident that this will be the last time Sérgio will need to receive treatment. “He is accepting the treatment, thank God. And let’s go, with faith that this will be the last hospitalization of his life!”, said. However, she said that it is not yet possible to define how long the actor will stay at the clinic. “It is too early to make predictions. Just to detox takes about three months.”said.

Carmen commented that she has not had much contact with her son during hospitalization. “Not even when he lived in Copacabana [Zona Sul do Rio] I spoke to him daily, only on WhatsApp. I have eight dogs that I rescued and adopted from the streets, here in Resende. Some I found sick. Taking care of eight dogs is a lot of work, I don’t have time. But children are much more work and are for life…”he said.

She also added that the person who communicates most often with Sérgio is Danielle Monteiro, the actor’s wife, with whom he has a 1 year and 11 month old son. “The social worker informed me that when I want to talk to him, there is no problem. The one who talks to him is always Dani, his wife.”reported.

Carmen also took the opportunity to thank actor Rafael Ilha for the help, who also had to be hospitalized to treat chemical dependency. He decided to help Sérgio after the repercussion of the video. “The angel Rafael Ilha, who I didn’t even know personally, only on TV, was the only one who actually fell from the sky to help us”praised.

the controversial video

The images emerged on June 6, when the interpreter of Cabeção made a live broadcast on his Instagram. Sérgio appeared very altered in the register, with a baton in hand, threatening his father if he did not give him the amount of money he was asking for.

With the video circulating on the web, Serginho’s parents spoke about the case in audio to journalist Fabíola Reipert. Francisco José de Mendonça and Carmen Lucia Hondjakoff gave details of what they had been witnessing with their son and revealed that he had been like this for days. “She says her son has been in a fit for six days without sleep, drinking and using drugs. He is locked in the house with an iron bar threatening anyone who wants to enter”, reported Reipert in the “Balance Sheet”.

According to Fabiola, Hondjakoff “placed furniture behind the door to make a barrier, [a mãe] Said he’s breaking everything in your home. The artist’s parents even expressed their fears in this complicated scenario. “Parents are already elderly, they say they are afraid. The mother says she is afraid of a heart attack – her words, I heard her say – and afraid, obviously, that her son will overdose.”, added Reipert. The father would have even left the apartment at the time to stay in a hotel.

Carmen also explained in an interview with Quem that the family decided to go to therapy to deal with the situation, which has been going on for 16 years. “Chemical addiction is an incurable disease. Or rather, the cure would be to never use drugs again. The patient has to want and believe in it and be properly monitored. I, Sérgio’s father and his wife will also have follow-up with the therapist Sandro Barros, since, with the situation repeated for years, we became codependent. Sandro will help us in this endeavor”said.

Since last year, when the actor left his last hospitalization, family members would have trusted his words. At the time, the artist said that he began to seek spiritual help to try to give up his addiction.