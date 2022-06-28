Slovenia follows Arthur Aguiar again on social media and fans celebrate: “I loved their friendship”

Slovenia Marques had unfollowed Arthur Aguiar, but went back on the decision and followed him on social media again.

slovenia marqueswho participated in the BBB 22, returned to follow Arthur Aguiar, champion of the edition of Globo’s reality show, on social networks. The news was noticed by fans of the two ex-confined and greatly celebrated by fans of both.

Through Twitter, some netizens decided to research the model on the actor’s profile and found that she had him as a friend on Instagram again. The reaction was one of joy: “I loved their friendship, man,” said one. “I’m glad they’re friends again, I’ve always liked the two of them together,” said another.

As soon as he was confirmed as the winner of the BBB 22, Arthur Aguiar suffered an unusual reaction to the champions of the reality show: several of his in-game allies tried to shake off his image when the program ended. One of the most emblematic cases is that of Pedro Scooby, who stopped following Arthur for a while, but also returned.

Admiration by Arthur Aguiar

After being eliminated from BBB 22, Slovenia opened her heart about her approach to Arthur Aguiar, one of the public’s favorites to win the current edition of the reality show. In a chat with Rafa Kalimann, the marketing student explained that she was surprised by Maira Cardi’s husband.

“My issue with Arthur is that since the first week, I don’t know… The image built outside of Arthur Aguiar was one. When I spoke to him, I felt his heart and that idea blossomed, I said: ‘ Damn, you surprised me'” stated Lucas’ affair in an interview with the also ex-BBB after his elimination.