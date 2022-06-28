Smart bracelet detects Covid-19 infection two days before symptoms appear, study finds | Health

Developed to track women’s fertile period in real time, the Ava bracelet was able to detect the first physiological signs of Covid-19 in infected people two days before symptoms appear, according to a study published this month in the scientific journal “BMJ Open”. .

The work brought together scientists in an international consortium, with participants from Germany, the Netherlands and Canada, under the leadership of Swiss researchers. The researchers analyzed data from more than 1,100 people in the year 2020.

Among them, 127 had confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 68% of infected people had changes in body parameters perceived by the algorithm created by the scientists. Mathematical calculations interpreted data generated by the bracelet two days before symptoms appeared.

Commercially available for US$279 (approximately R$1,500), Ava has three sensors that measure five physiological parameters: respiratory rate, heart rate, heart rate variability, wrist skin temperature and skin perfusion (pass of fluid through the circulatory or lymphatic system).

The crucial data for the identification of Covid-19 were the heart rate and respiratory, which showed significant changes. At the onset of symptoms, an extra breath per minute was observed during the night, a heart rate of 0.87 beats per minute and an increase in wrist temperature by 0.18°C.

Used only during sleep, the device collects data every ten seconds and requires at least four hours of relatively uninterrupted sleep. To obtain the information, participants synced their wristbands with a mobile app upon waking, transferring data from the device to Ava’s system.

Ava is the first accessory wearable aimed at measuring fertility that has the approval of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the regulatory agency of the United States. It is currently being tested in the Netherlands with 20,000 people participating. The results of the effectiveness of the accessory as a public health strategy in the fight against the pandemic should come out later this year.